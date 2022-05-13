Hiawatha High School track teams competed at Big Seven League in Sabetha Friday and came home with several medals, including gold.
The boys 4x800 meter relay team were 2022 League champions! Running were David Keo, Felix McCartney, Camden Bachman, and Riley Gibbs.
Also taking the league title was the girls 4x800 meter relay team of Amelie Faulenbach, MJ Hageman, Emma Bigham, and Darcy Lierz.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Emma Bigham,Dani Morton, Darcy Lierz and Amelie Faulenbach placed second.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Connor Kettler, Kaden Morton, Kameron Winder and Riley Gibbs placed third.
The boys 4x400 relay wrapped up the league meet with a bronze medal. The girls relay also earned a bronze medal. The boys who ran were Felix McCartney, Connor Kettler, Kaden Morton, and Riley Gibbs. The girls team was Emma Bigham, MJ Hageman, Dani Morton, and Darcy Lierz.
Camden Bachman won silver medals in both the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter runs.
Riley Gibbs earned a second place medal in the open 400m run at league.
Darcy Lierz took third in the league in 300m hurdles.
Senior Emma Bigham earned a silver medal in the girls 800 meter run at League.
