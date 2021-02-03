The Hiawatha High School Trap Club announced that they will move forward with their 2021 season, and is seeking donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals.
The Trap Club is a non-profit organization that is independently supported by the community. The club is tied to the school in name only, and receives no funding from the district.
The club is heading into its 4th year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, costing the team their 2020 season. Focusing on gun safety as well as shooting skills, the club is open to all students in grades, and promotes inclusivity. Returning for 2021, the group missed out on early fundraising opportunities, and asks anyone who would like to donate to go to the Hiawatha Community Foundation website and select Red Hawk Trap Club Fund under the Donation Amounts tab. A generous local donor has agreed to match 50% of all donations.
The Trap Club wants to thank any potential donors for their support and charitable consideration. If you would like information about the club, contact any of the volunteer coaches: Head Coach Art Vonderschmidt, or assistants Dan Lierz, Larry Weast, Colby Rosenberger, John Moore or Tristan Dickinson.
