The Hiawatha varsity boys cross country team earned the Big Seven League title on Thursday at the league meet in Hoyt.
Varsity runners are Kacer Knudsen, Camden Thonen, Camden Bachman, Felix McCartney, Jordan Hodge, David Keo and Aden Geisendorf.
Medalists on the boys team included Camden Bachman-4th, Felix McCartney-7th, David Keo-13th, Aden Geisendorf-15th - all earning All-League honors.
On the girls team, MJ Hageman earned All-League honors, medaling 6th and in the JV girls race, Lexys Ruch medaled while Cameron Boswell placed fourth in the boys JV race.
