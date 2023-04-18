Several Hiawatha volleyball players and one manager were named to the KVA All Academic Team: front (l-r) Sutton Diller, Josie Delaney and Grace Morey; back, Maddy Simmons, Annika Reschke, Abby Elffner, Hannah Twombly, Maggie Pierce, Brynn Williams and Manager Mariah Simmons,
Several Hiawatha volleyball players and one manager were recognized to the Kansas Volleyball Association (KVA) All Academic Team.
Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen said each year, the Kansas Volleyball Association (KVA) recognizes high school volleyball teams across the state for their academic achievements. KVA academic recognition is only available to players/teams whose coach is a KVA member, which Siebenmorgen is. She said grades from the fall semester are used to determine these awards. Varsity letter winners and managers can receive recognition if they have a 3.75 GPA or higher from their fall semester classes, and varsity teams can be recognized for having an average fall semester GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Siebenmorgen said this year, they recognized 7 players and one manager for the All Academic Team, with individual fall semester GPAs of 3.75 or higher: players Maddy Simmons, Annika Reschke, Abby Elffner, Hannah Twombly, Maggie Pierce, Brynn Williams, Sutton Diller, Josie Delaney, Grace Morey and manager Mariah Simmons.
"And all 9 varsity members helped the team receive the All Academic Team Award," she said. "Our team's average GPA for fall was 3.82!! Just incredible! It's so great to see these girls be successful both on and off the court! I think it speaks very highly to their work-ethic and their character and I'm so proud to coach such smart and hard-working young women!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.