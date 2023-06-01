Hiawatha 2023 Legion Baseball Schedule Jun 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo By Adam ClayPaul Rockey Field at Noble Park is where high school, Legion and this summer the Bravos play baseball. By Adam Clay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SENIORS 19UMAY 28th SUN MARYSVILLE THERE 3 & 5JUN 2nd FRI SABETHA HOME 6 & 8JUN 4TH SUN SENECA THERE 3 & 5JUN 7th WED FALLS CITY THERE 8 1 gameJUN 8th THU DON CO HOME 6 & 8JUN 11th SUN HOLTON HOME 3 & 5JUN 18th SUN CORNING THERE 3 & 5JUN 22nd THU DON CO THERE 6 & 8JUN 25th SUN MARYSVILLE HOME 3 & 5JUN 28th WED FALLS CITY HOME 8 1 gameJULY 2nd SUN CORNING HOME 3 & 5JULY 10-16 AA ZONE TOURNAMENT SENECA TBDJULY 19-23 AA STATE TOURNAMENT CONCORDIA TBDJULY 28-30 SUPER STATE AA vs AAA TBDJUNIORS 17UMAY 30th TUE DON CO HOME 6 & 8JUN 4th SUN HOLTON THERE 3 & 5JUN 7th WED FALLS CITY THERE 6 1 gameJUN 8th THU OSKALOOSA THERE 6 & 8JUN 11th SUN SABETHA THERE 3 & 8JUN 15th THU SENECA THERE 6 & 8JUN 18th SUN SENECA HOME 3 & 5JUN 22nd THU VALLEY FALLS HOME 6 & 8JUN 24th SAT HOLTON HOME 3 & 5JUN 27th TUE VALLEY FALLS THERE 6 & 8JUN 28th WED FALLS CITY HOME 6 1 gameJUN 30th FRI MARYSVILLE THERE 6 & 8July 6th Th MARYSVILLE HOME 6 & 8JULY 10-16 A ZONE TOURNAMENT HIA, MARY or TOPEKA TBDJULY 19-23 A STATE TOURNAMENT ELDORADO TBD More from this section Steelers' George Pickens on Pro Bowl: 'Feel like I got snubbed' Zach Edey withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Purdue Tom Brady: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again' Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community Happenings Five file for Hiawatha School Board; Primary will be needed for Horton city Hiawatha 2023 Legion Baseball Schedule Commission approves MIH grant application Chase takes law enforcement through three counties Community Happenings Braves sweep Marysville in season opener Annual Match Days raise $251K Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha home seriously damaged by fireKettler hired as high school ADHiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.History Mysteries at the Museum, “My Rose Garden Memorial"Huge Mass of Sargassum Seaweed Is Targeting Florida's Coast, With Hazards to HealthChase takes law enforcement through three countiesState Library of Kansas announces 2023 notable books listLocal woman wins city logo contestKansas Republicans admonish Black lawmaker. His response: ‘not my job to protect your feelings’Rockey headed to KABC All-Star game Images Videos CommentedStudy IDs Link for Depression, Physical Conditions Requiring Hospitalization (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.