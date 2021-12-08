The Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball teams finished up a stellar season this past week.
The eighth graders secured the Big Seven League championship and the seventh graders came in 2nd in the league.
On Monday, the team finished up the season play with wins over Perry Lecompton: 8th Varsity 35- 27; 7th Varsity 36-15 and 7th JV 27-13.
Friday night the junior Red Hawks hosted Jeff West and also came away with a couple of wins: 8th varsity 23-17 and 7th varsity 34-8. The 8th JV lost 17-11 and the 7th JV lost 21-19 in overtime.
