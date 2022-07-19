Local American Legion baseball teams are battling this week in the Zone 1AA Tournament at Wathena.
Only two teams are left - Hiawatha and Doniphan County - and they will face off at 6 p.m. tonight for the championship game. If Hiawatha would take the win, there will be another game to follow in this double elimination tournament as DC has yet to take a loss.
The tournament kicked off Saturday evening with one game between No. 4 seeded Marysville and No. 5 seeded Seneca. Seneca came out on top, but fell into the losers bracket when they fell to No. 1 seeded Doniphan County on Sunday. also on Sunday, Hiawatha bested Corning to move into Monday night's game against DC.
It was a late game Monday night as it was 11:30 p.m. before it was over with DC taking the 16-9 victory to move into Wednesday's championship game. Hiawatha scored first but by the third inning DC had a 12-3 advantage. Hiawatha didn't go quietly however, as Post 66 added 6 runs in the fifth inning but DC capped the game with three more for the win.
In the elimination earlier in the evening Monday, Corning fell 9-6 to Marysville - who is set to play Seneca Tuesday in the 6 p.m. game. In Tuesday night match-ups, it was a back and forth contest between Seneca and Marysville, but Seneca came out ahead to take on Hiawatha in the late game.
Seneca struggled with pitching - and several runs were walked in for Hiawatha as they jumped to an early lead and took the victory 25-1 to advance to Wednesday night's championship game.
The winner of the Zone 1AA will advance to the state tournament July 27-31 in Topeka.
