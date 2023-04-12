The Hiawatha track team traveled to Wichita on Friday and Saturday to participate in the prestigious Shocker Pre-State Challenge against some of the best competition in the state. The meet gives individuals and teams the opportunity to size up some of the best competition they might face in postseason meets later this season.
Darcy Lierz brought home the team's sole 1st place finish in the 1A-3A girls 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 50.05 seconds. In the 1A-3A boys 200 meter dash, senior Brandt Barnhill finished 10th. Connor Kettler ran 13th in the 1A-3A 100 meter dash. In the 1A-3A 400 meters, Riley Gibbs took 3rd place, with Ashton Rockey in 12th. Jordan Hodge ran 3rd in the 1A-3A 800 meter race, with Felix McCartney taking 2nd in the 1600. Hodge earned a 2nd place finish, with teammate Camden Bachman in 3rd in the 3200.
Kaden Morton came in 15th in the 1A-3A boys long jump, while Dani Morton took 6th in the girls 200 meters and 4th in the 100. In the 4x100 meter relay, the Hiawatha boys took 4th, while the 4x400 team took 2nd, as did the 4x800 team. That 4x800 team, composed of Gibbs, Hodge, Bachman and McCartney took 2nd over all in the Elite division, which consisted of teams from all classifications.
The Red Hawks competed again at Royal Valley on Tuesday afternoon. For the boys, Sean Gentry took 20th, Liam McMullen took 23rd and Koen McMullen took 26th in the 100, with Kaden Morton finishing 12th in the 200. In the 400, Ashton Rockey came in 3rd, with Morton in 4th and Gentry in 21st. Felix McCartney picked up a big win in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.96, followed by Ethan Henry in 10th and Aden Geisendorf in 15th. Jordan Hodge earned another win for the Red Hawks in the 1600, finishing in 4:40.20, while Camden Bachman took 3rd, and Jake Gallagher took 26th. In the 3200, David Keo ran 3rd, with Gabe Joslin 11th and Colton Gormley in 12th. Gus Smith came in 6th in the 300 meter hurdles and 6th in the 300 meter hurdles. The 4x100 relay team took 3rd, with the 4x400 team in 2nd, while McCartney, Bachman, Hodge and Riley Gibbs took 1st in the 4x800 rela with a time of 8:44.21.
In field events, Cade Sonen took 9th in the shot put, with Peter Campbell in 10th and Kameron Winder in 11th. Campbell finished 8thi n the discus, with Soden in 9th and Jose Valencia in 14th. In the javelin, Winder finished 21st, with Elias Hoschouer in 22nd and Lucas Linares in 25th.
On the girls side, Darcy Lierz set a new school record, finishing 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles, and besting the previous school record of 49.2 seconds set by Sherri (Williams) Nelson with her time of 48.63 seconds. Dani Morton took 2nd in the 100 and 2nd in the 400. Maizie Hageman ran 4th in the 800, with Kerragan Backman running 17th in the 1600 and Lexys Ruch coming in 19th. Brylie Williams took 24th in the shot put and 18th in the discus, with Bella Hedrick in 28th. With limited numbers for the day, the Lady Red Hawks finished in 11th for the meet, scoring 28 points as a squad, while the winning Santa Fe Trail team scored 88. The boys placed 3rd as a team with 68 points, trailing Council Grove's 110 and Riley County at 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.