The Hiawatha track team traveled to Wichita on Friday and Saturday to participate in the prestigious Shocker Pre-State Challenge against some of the best competition in the state.  The meet gives individuals and teams the opportunity to size up some of the best competition they might face in postseason meets later this season.

Darcy Lierz brought home the team's sole 1st place finish in the 1A-3A girls 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 50.05 seconds.  In the 1A-3A boys 200 meter dash, senior Brandt Barnhill finished 10th.  Connor Kettler ran 13th in the 1A-3A 100 meter dash.  In the 1A-3A 400 meters, Riley Gibbs took 3rd place, with Ashton Rockey in 12th.  Jordan Hodge ran 3rd in the 1A-3A 800 meter race, with Felix McCartney taking 2nd in the 1600.  Hodge earned a 2nd place finish, with teammate Camden Bachman in 3rd in the 3200. 

