The Hiawatha track team traveled to Wichita on Friday and Saturday to participate in the prestigious Shocker Pre-State Challenge against some of the best competition in the state. The meet gives individuals and teams the opportunity to size up some of the best competition they might face in postseason meets later this season.
Darcy Lierz brought home the team's sole 1st place finish in the 1A-3A girls 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 50.05 seconds. In the 1A-3A boys 200 meter dash, senior Brandt Barnhill finished 10th. Connor Kettler ran 13th in the 1A-3A 100 meter dash. In the 1A-3A 400 meters, Riley Gibbs took 3rd place, with Ashton Rockey in 12th. Jordan Hodge ran 3rd in the 1A-3A 800 meter race, with Felix McCartney taking 2nd in the 1600. Hodge earned a 2nd place finish, with teammate Camden Bachman in 3rd in the 3200.
Kaden Morton came in 15th in the 1A-3A boys long jump, while Dani Morton took 6th in the girls 200 meters and 4th in the 100. In the 4x100 meter relay, the Hiawatha boys took 4th, while the 4x400 team took 2nd, as did the 4x800 team. That 4x800 team, composed of Gibbs, Hodge, Bachman and McCartney took 2nd over all in the Elite division, which consisted of teams from all classifications.
The Red Hawks will next compete at Royal Valley, with Rossville set for late next week.
(0) comments
