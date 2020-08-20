Even though there are a few questions remaining about what fall sports will look like, many schools have already started practice according to guidelines put out by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Practices were able to start this week on Aug. 17 with a few guidelines in place concerning mask protocol and social distancing.
In Hiawatha, all of the teams hit the fields, courts and pavement to get a run on getting prepared for the season.
Cross Country runners are getting out early with a 7 a.m. start for their morning runs and girls tennis has been practicing 9-11 a.m. Volleyball and football practices have been from 3:45-6 p.m. daily during the week.
According to the current schedules, the first Red Hawk football game is set for Sept. 4 at home against Troy. The first volleyball game is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Nemaha Central. The first cross country meet is set for Saturday, Sept. 5 at Maryville and girls tennis gets underway Thursday, Aug. 27 at Hayden.
