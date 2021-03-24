The Hiawatha Red Hawk baseball team kicked off some unofficial action on Saturday with a scrimmage against alumni players.
The game was at 2 p.m. at Paul Rockey Stadium at Noble Park - which is where the Red Hawks will play their home games. Several alumni players from the Hiawatha program turned out for a fun competition that lasted several innings and gave Coach Curt Weldon a chance to see his players in action.
The team is set for official play starting Thursday at home against Marysville with a 4:30 p.m. start and JV will play Friday at Sabetha.
Other home games include April 6, 9th, 12th, 20th, 22nd, 26th and 30th.
Check out the Hiawatha World's spring sports preview in the April 2 edition for coaches' perspectives and schedules for the spring season.
