Hiawatha visited Marysville on Friday, and ran into a pair of pitchers that completely tamed the Braves offense, throwing one perfect game and coming one walk shy of another in a second no-hit performance.
Trey Siemens went 3 perfect innings in the first contest for Marysville and allowed one walk in the 3rd, as Post 66 fell 10-0. The home team put up 1 run in the 1st inning, 6 in the 2nd and 3 in the 4th to close out the game. Gabe Corbett took the mound and absorbed the loss for the Braves. Cody Neville’s walk in the 3rd mark the only runner Hiawatha put aboard at any point in the doubleheader.
Marysville’s Brandon Schroedl spun a gem in the second set, slinging 5 perfect innings for the win. Hiawatha gave up 4 runs in the 2nd inning, 1 in the 4th and 3 in the 5th inning, to slide to an 8-0 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.