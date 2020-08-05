The Hiawatha Bowling Association will hold its fall meeting at Maple Lanes at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.
This meeting is for all bowlers, men and women and decisions will be made on when to start fall leagues and to elect officers. Currently, the plan is to open leagues after Labor Day.
Those interested need to attend so organizers know how many leagues to plan for this year. There are several options as some want a short number of weeks and a later start.
Maple Lanes is wanting the input of bowlers and the association encourages participation to keep the bowling alley open.
Join others at the meeting or contact Association Manager Mary Minor at 742-2924.
