The Hiawatha Red Hawks advanced in sub-state action Monday night with a 52-41 win over Pleasant Ridge.
The Red Hawks, seeded No. 5, came from behind to beat the No. 4 seeded P-Ridge and will now take on Marysville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as sub-state action continues in Hiawatha. No. 1 seeded Marysville advanced with a 63-25 win over KC Bishop Ward, seeded No. 8.
In other sub-state action, No. 2 Maur Hill-Mount Academy advanced with a 55-17 win over No. 7 ACCHS. Nemaha Central, seeded No. 3, advanced with a 44-39 win over the No. 6 seeded Sabetha Bluejays. MH-MA will play Nemaha Central in the 6 p.m. game Thursday.
In girls action, No. 6 Hiawatha is set to play at KC Bishop Ward at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.