The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country team visited Holton on Thursday, and while the girls team ran shorthanded, the boys took home a 2nd overall finish.
Leading the pack for the Red Hawk boys was Camden Bachman, taking home a 7th place finish to pace the team. Felix McCartney was next up, coming in 9th, with David Keo in 12th and Logan Rose in 14th. Aden Geisendorf finished next for Hiawatha, with a 26th place finish, followed by Jordan Hodge in 33rd and Camden Thonen in 41st.
Jordan Moser took the lead for the junior varsity squad, coming in 11th, with Kacer Knudson in 12th and Ethan Henry in 13th, in a good display of pack running. Gabe Joslin ran 19th for the Hawks, with Colten Gormley in 27th, Deedz Hale finishing 30th and Terrell Hale wrapping things up for the team in 35th.
The Lady Red Hawks only put forth a pair of runners in the varsity portion of the meet. Emma Boswell led the girls with a 14th place finish, with Amarya Edie coming in 23rd for Hiawatha.
Kinsey Winters finished in 5th for the junior varsity girls, while Lexys Ruch finished in 12th and Malaya Donato came in 13th.
Next up for the Red Hawks is Thursday afternoon’s Hiawatha Invitational.
