Saturday marked the culmination of one of the quickest rebuilding seasons in recent memory for the Hiawatha boys cross country team, as the team traveled to Wamego to take part in the Kansas Class 3A State meet.
After graduating most of the team’s varsity runners a season ago, 2022 had the feel of a long season for the Red Hawk boys. Usually the transition to what is essentially a new team takes a season or two to smooth out, as younger runners learn to compete at a higher level. This season, Coach Becky Shamburg had a group of runners who went above and beyond over the summer, pushing each other, practicing and legging out workouts as a group. As the summer went on, the team grew closer, bonding through the work and the group’s annual trip to Colorado.
When the season started, the results showed a trend. Despite not placing runners near the very top of races, the boys were finishing in a tight group and performing well as a team. In fact, throughout the course of the season, the Red Hawks never finished outside the top four as a team in a regular meet that they competed in as complete varsity team. Then came Big 7 League meet, and the Hawks had a surprise in store, shocking the rest of the league by scooping up their first top finish of the season in the biggest race of the year, to that point, finishing the day as Big 7 Champions. Following up that high, Hiawatha headed into a tough Regional race with confidence, putting together a second place finish and completing their long trek from rebuilding team to State competitor.
At Saturday’s big meet, the boys took 11th overall as a group. Camden Bachman led the team with a 34th place finish, running a time of 18:03.0. Felix McCartney was next up with a 59th place run, coming in at 18:50.0. Aden Geisendorf ran 76th with a time of 19:29.9, with David Keo finishing in 80th at at time of 19:40.7. Jordan Hodge came in 85th at 20:15.6, with Camden Thonen running a time of 20:24.7 to finish 87th, and Kacer Knudson finished in 95th at a time of 21:51.6. The team finished the season the way they prepared for it, and the way they competed the entire year, running as a pack and finishing strong.
The best news for the Hiawatha boys cross country team is that the squad will not lose a single member to graduation, and will come back as one of the most decorated groups in the Big 7 and the state, aiming for a giant 2022 season.
