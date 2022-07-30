The table was set for Hiawatha to continue their run in the American Legion State Tournament, as the team played a close contest against the AAA State Champion Topeka Senators on Saturday, but the Braves could never get their offense in sync with runners on the bases, allowing Topeka to earn the 2-0 victory.

Topeka posted the only runs of the game in the bottom of the 2nd, as starting pitcher Carson Bredemeier, who threw a solid game against a tough opponent, got in trouble after easily recording the first two outs of the inning. Bredemeier issued a walk, which was quickly followed by an RBI double and an RBI single, as the bottom of the Senators’ lineup came through. Hiawatha put runners on the base paths in each of the first three innings, but could not string together their success, as pitchers on both sides got tougher as the game went on.

