The table was set for Hiawatha to continue their run in the American Legion State Tournament, as the team played a close contest against the AAA State Champion Topeka Senators on Saturday, but the Braves could never get their offense in sync with runners on the bases, allowing Topeka to earn the 2-0 victory.
Topeka posted the only runs of the game in the bottom of the 2nd, as starting pitcher Carson Bredemeier, who threw a solid game against a tough opponent, got in trouble after easily recording the first two outs of the inning. Bredemeier issued a walk, which was quickly followed by an RBI double and an RBI single, as the bottom of the Senators’ lineup came through. Hiawatha put runners on the base paths in each of the first three innings, but could not string together their success, as pitchers on both sides got tougher as the game went on.
Bredemeier, Joel Bryan, and Gunner Smith had Hiawatha’s only hits of the game, while Ashton Rockey, Xavier Oldham and Cooper Jacobsen each drew a walk in the contest. Bredemeier was solid throughout the game on the mound, throwing all 6 innings for Hiawatha, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks and striking out 1. Shortstop Sam Dunn led the overall solid defense, making a few outstanding plays behind his pitcher.
The season-ending loss put Hiawatha’s final record at 16-12, ending a remarkable run that began after taking a loss to Doniphan County in the AA Zone Tournament, as the Post 66 squad fought back to earn their win the Zone title by sweeping their next three games, including back-to-back wins over Doniphan, and proving they belonged at the State Level with a 9-run win and three 2-run losses.
This was Hiawatha's first showing at the state tournament since 2006.
