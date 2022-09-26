The Hiawatha cross country squad visited the site that they hope to compete for a State title later this year, as the team took part in Saturday’s Rim Rock Farm High School Classic. The boys put together an outstanding finish, taking 5th overall in the event’s Blue division against over 45 other teams.
Camden Bachman continued to run at the front of the pack for Hiawatha, taking 12th overall. Felix McCartney finished in 48th for the Red Hawks, with Jordan Hodge in 73rd, followed by Riley Gibbs in 74th, with Aden Geisendorf in 88th, David Keo in 120th and Jordan Moser in 239th. MJ Hageman ran for the Lady Red Hawks, coming in 151st in the girls race. The Hawks turned in their stellar performance against some of the best teams and runners in the state, as the top competitors size each other up before meeting again in the postseason.
Several runners that were not in the mix at Rim Rock ran at the Nemaha Central Invitational on Thursday evening. Ethan Henry led the boys with a 33rd place finish, followed by Gabe Joslin in 39th, while Natalie McGrew paced the girls squad with a 15th place finish, followed by Kinsey Winters in 22nd, Dani Morton taking 34th and Lexys Ruch wrapping up in 38th.
The Red Hawks will next compete at the Horton Invite on Thursday afternoon, with just two weeks to go before the postseason, which will begin with the Big 7 League Meet on Oct. 13 at Jeff West.
(0) comments
