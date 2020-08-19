After a summer that brought out a lot of youth golfers, the Hiawatha Country Club has decided to host a Junior Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. and there is an entry fee of $15 per golfer that includes a hot dog and chips lunch for the players.
The tournament will be nine holes and age divisions will be split as follows:
* Ages 8-11
* Ages 12-14
* Ages 15-18
Organizers say this will be a good chance to ease the young golfers into hopefully playing competitive golf, so all golfers will be required to walk.
Special tees will be set up for the younger age divisions. If parents can be available, the Country Club is asking that at least one parent or adult accompany each group of golfers to help count scores.
If a young golfer would like to play, email hiawathacountryclub@yahoo.com, call the clubhouse at 742-3361, or sign them up in person. There will be a sign up sheet posted in the clubhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.