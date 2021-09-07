Hiawatha Cross Country teams kicked off their season at Silver Lake on Saturday.
The HHS boys team took second overall and the following are medalists:
David Keo, Jordan Hodge, Camden Bachman, Felix MxCartney, Gabe Joslin, Logan Rose, Pauley Rockey (middle school), Lexys Ruch, MJ Hageman and Kacer Knudsen.
