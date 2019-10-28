The Hiawatha cross country teams competed at Class 3A regionals last Saturday and the girls team, Kate Madsen and Justin Hodge qualified for state.
For the seventh year in a row, the girls qualified as a team for Class 3A state with third place this year.
Kate Madsen and Justin Hodge placed second individually and also qualified for state.
State will be Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
