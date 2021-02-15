A busy week of basketball concluded with games on back-to-back nights this Thursday and Friday for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, as the squads traveled to Troy, then came home to host the Holton Wildcats to close out the week. The Hawks got the better of their match up with the Trojans, but neither squad was able to take down the Cats in the Round House.
The Lady Red Hawks dominated from the outset at Troy, starting off on a 10-2 run, and carrying an 18-point lead into the halftime break. The second half was a closer affair, but Hiawatha still outscored the Trojans, cruising to a 20-point, 46-26 win. Kate Madsen led Hiawatha scorers with 13 points.
The boys game played out much differently, as the home team built an early lead, leaving the Hawks to attempt the comeback. Hiawatha did what it took to hang around, trailing by just 8 at halftime, and set about cutting into that lead in the second half. The gap had narrowed to 2 by the outset of the fourth quarter, and an Alex Rockey three pointer would give the Hawks their first lead. The visiting Hiawatha squad showed they had what it takes to close out a game, sealing the contest at the free throw line for the 48-42 win. Carson Gilbert led the team with 21 points.
The Lady Wildcats earned a measure of revenge on Friday night, after the Red Hawks stole a win in Holton back in December, securing a 48-38 win on Hiawatha’s floor. This contest was a back-and-forth affair, with the teams deadlocked heading into the fourth quarter. It was all Wildcats in the fourth, though, as Hiawatha could not match Holton’s pace to close out the game. Clara Lindstrom led the team with 17 points. The girls now sit at 9-7 for the year and 4-6 in league play.
After a ten-point loss to the Cats back in December, the Hiawatha boys hoped to turn things around on their home court on Friday night, but Holton had other plans in mind, as the Wildcats would outscore the Red Hawks in every quarter on their way to a 65-36 win. Carson Gilbert had a strong night from the free throw line, but could not find a rhythm from the field, as he scored 12 of his team-leading 17 from the stripe. The Red Hawks now sit at 4-11 on the season and 1-10 in Big 7 play.
The Hiawatha teams were scheduled to travel to Royal Valley on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.