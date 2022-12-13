Eighth Graders

Hiawatha eighth graders: Front row left to right: Sage Stover, Kylie Nelson, Pauly Rockey, Kyndall Nelson; Back row left to right: Manager Bri Guilliams, Remy Siebenmorgen, Aubrey Monaghan, Anna Erdley, Mia Mendez; Not pictured: Alyssa Enke and Coach Brady Jasper.

 USD 415

The Hiawatha Middle School Lady Red Hawks are the champions of the Big 7 League basketball season, after the 8th grade varsity team knocked off Perry Lecompton for their 15th win of the season on Thursday night.

It was a hotly contested contest between two athletic and aggressive teams, as Hiawatha fought back from an early 6-0 deficit to trail by a single point heading into the 2nd quarter.  Perry pushed ahead early in the frame, but again the Hawks came firing back, surpassing the Kaws to take a 24-18 lead at the half.

