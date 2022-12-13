Hiawatha eighth graders: Front row left to right: Sage Stover, Kylie Nelson, Pauly Rockey, Kyndall Nelson; Back row left to right: Manager Bri Guilliams, Remy Siebenmorgen, Aubrey Monaghan, Anna Erdley, Mia Mendez; Not pictured: Alyssa Enke and Coach Brady Jasper.
The Hiawatha Middle School Lady Red Hawks are the champions of the Big 7 League basketball season, after the 8th grade varsity team knocked off Perry Lecompton for their 15th win of the season on Thursday night.
It was a hotly contested contest between two athletic and aggressive teams, as Hiawatha fought back from an early 6-0 deficit to trail by a single point heading into the 2nd quarter. Perry pushed ahead early in the frame, but again the Hawks came firing back, surpassing the Kaws to take a 24-18 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Red Hawks continued to put the pressure on, while the Perry Lecompton girls battled to stay within reach. A 33-26 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter. The 4th quarter did not feature any offensive fireworks, as the Hawks turned their focus to the defensive end, holding Perry scoreless through most of the frame. By the final buzzer, the Red Hawks sealed the 39-28 win, a 15-1 record on the season, and the Big 7 Championship.
The 7th grade varsity team earned a victory in their game, as well, staving off a hungry Perry squad for a 27-23 win. The win for the younger Lady Red Hawks moved their season mark to 12-4, which gave the Hiawatha 7th graders a 3rd place finish in a tough Big 7 group.
In other action, the 7th grade junior varsity squad also took on the Kaws, coming away with a 14-10 win to wrap up their season,
