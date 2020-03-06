The Hiawatha Red Hawks fell short to Marysville in a nailbiter Thursday night in Class 3A substate action at Hiawatha High School.
A fourth quarter surge sent the Bulldogs to the championship game Saturday night against Nemaha Central, who beat Maur Hill-Mount Academy 48-44 in Thursday's early game.
Hiawatha was just down by 1 point after the first quarter and were even down 24-14 late in the second period before Tyler Brockhoff hit five points to make the score 24-19 at half. In the third, Hiawatha still trailed, but cut the deficit to just 3 entering the fourth.
The Red Hawks took the lead with a 6-0 start to the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs came back to tie. Hiawatha held the 51-44 lead with a little over 3 minutes left, but the Bulldogs went on a 14-point run in the final two minutes to take the win.
The Red Hawks finished their season 12-10 - their most wins since 2009. Tyler Brockhoff and Sage Meyer scored 15 each, Parker Winters had 8 and Michael Moreno added 6.
