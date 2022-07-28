Picking up a big win on Thursday afternoon, Hiawatha has set themselves up in an interesting spot heading into Friday’s final round robin contest against Iola in the AA Zone American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Topeka.
After dropping their opener to Larned on Wednesday and knocking off Concordia on Thursday, the Braves control their own destiny on Friday. With tiebreaker rules unclear at this point, a Post 66 win over Iola — the only team who has already secured 2 wins—could potentially set up three 2-1 finishes, with the top two spots moving on to the AA State Championship game on Saturday. The the winner would go on to an eliminator game later in the day to decide the state’s AA/AAA Regional representative in the National tournament.
The Braves forced the issue Thursday with a 13-4 win over Concordia, where the team overcame a quiet start, with their offense catching a spark down 2-1 in the 4th inning. After Sam Dunn reached on an error, he scored on a Tyler Willich Single to tie the game, then Willich scored when Alex Rockey reached on a ground ball that forced an error to go up 3-2. In the next inning, Carson Bredemeier reached on a single, followed by a Xavier Oldham walk and Joel Bryan triple that scored both runners and put Hiawatha up 5-2.
Concordia got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but Post 66 kept the pressure on as the Concordia pitcher began to fade in the 6th, putting three of the first four batters on without a ball put in play. With the bases loaded, Bredemeier stroked single that scored two runs, and Oldham followed with a single of his own that pushed Ashton Rockey across. Sam Dunn smacked a single to score Bredemeier, which was followed up by a Bryan single to score Oldham, pushing the score to 10-3. Hiawatha added to their lead in the top of the 7th, with Josh Smith and Tyler Davis each scoring, before closing things out with a scoreless half inning to grab the win.
Bredemeier led the team with a 2-4 day, scoring twice and knocking in 2 RBIs, while Bryan’s big triple set up a 2-4 day with a run scored, 3 RBIs and a walk. Oldham finished with 2 runs and an RBI, while Davis, Dunn, Willich and Alex Rockey each driving in runs. Ashton Rockey picked up the win on the mound, tossing 5 innings and giving up 3 runs, with a strikeout, a walk and 6 hits allowed. Tyler Davis pitched an inning of 1-run ball, walking 3, but allowing no hits, and Cooper Jacobsen finished things off with 3 strikeouts in the final inning to close the game for Post 66.
Hiawatha will face Iola at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning for their chance to move on to the AA American Legion Championship on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.