Picking up a big win on Thursday afternoon, Hiawatha has set themselves up in an interesting spot heading into Friday’s final round robin contest against Iola in the AA Zone American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Topeka.

After dropping their opener to Larned on Wednesday and knocking off Concordia on Thursday, the Braves control their own destiny on Friday. With tiebreaker rules unclear at this point, a Post 66 win over Iola — the only team who has already secured 2 wins—could potentially set up three 2-1 finishes, with the top two spots moving on to the AA State Championship game on Saturday. The the winner would go on to an eliminator game later in the day to decide the state’s AA/AAA Regional representative in the National tournament.

