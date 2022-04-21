The Hiawatha Red Hawk golf squad took part in the Nemaha Central Invite at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon, with all three varsity performers turning in solid performances.
Aden Grathwohl led the team with a score of 48, which was good for 5th place in the meet. Blake Sangrait recorded a score of 52, which earned a 9th-place tie, while Dalton Simmer’s 57 ranked 14th on the day. The Hawks did not qualify a team score for the day with just three competitors.
Next up for Hiawatha is a Quad with Perry Lecompton and Jeff West at Sabetha.
