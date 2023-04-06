The Hiawatha Red Hawks had a strong week, closing out last week with a trio of impressive wins, before seeing their offense slump on Monday evening.

Hosting Jackson Heights on Thursday, the Hawks opened the night by quickly taking a lead, going up 6-0 after two innings against the Cobras.  Hiawatha added another 4 runs in the 6th to end the game 11-1.  The five hitters at the top of Hiawatha's lineup all finished with 2 RBIs, as Ashton Rockey, Cooper Jacobsen, Xavier Oldham, Aiden Grathwohl and Matthew Monaghan all plated a pair of runs apiece.  Jacobsen and Monaghan each recorded extra base hits, as well, along with Micah Oldham.  Rockey pitched 4 innings of shutout ball, with Grathwohl closing out the final 2.

