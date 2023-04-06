The Hiawatha Red Hawks had a strong week, closing out last week with a trio of impressive wins, before seeing their offense slump on Monday evening.
Hosting Jackson Heights on Thursday, the Hawks opened the night by quickly taking a lead, going up 6-0 after two innings against the Cobras. Hiawatha added another 4 runs in the 6th to end the game 11-1. The five hitters at the top of Hiawatha's lineup all finished with 2 RBIs, as Ashton Rockey, Cooper Jacobsen, Xavier Oldham, Aiden Grathwohl and Matthew Monaghan all plated a pair of runs apiece. Jacobsen and Monaghan each recorded extra base hits, as well, along with Micah Oldham. Rockey pitched 4 innings of shutout ball, with Grathwohl closing out the final 2.
The Cobras tried to keep up in game two, but Hiawatha extended a 3-3 tie after the top of the 2nd into a 10-3 lead after 3 on their way to a 17-6 win. Xavier Oldham powered the team's offensive surge, going 4-4 at the plate, with 7 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles and a home run. Jacobsen had a strong day of his own, scoring 5 times on a 2-2 day, with 2 hits, a double, 3 RBIs and 3 walks, while Rockey went 2-4 with 4 runs scored, 4 stolen bases, an RBI and a walk. Jacobsen and Tyler Stevens pitched for the team, with Jacobsen picking up the win.
Oldham had another night for himself the following evening, as the Red Hawks hosted Horton for a game. Oldham finished 4-4 at the plate, knocking in 2 runs, scoring 4 times and registering a triple. He also started the game on the mound, throwing 3 innings of shutout, walk-free baseball, giving up just 4 hits. Dalton Siebenmorgen came on in relief, closing out the game with 1 hitless inning, surrendering a single walk for the outing, as the Hawks cruised to the 15-0 win.
Hiawatha saw their bats go quiet on Monday at Sabetha, as Rockey, Monaghan and Stevens recorded the only hits in game one of their doubleheader with the Bluejays. Rockey took the hill for the Red Hawks, allowing 10 runs over 4.1 innings, as Sabetha took the 10-0 win.
The Hawks got off to an early 1-0 start in the late game, as Rockey was hit by a pitch and later knocked in by a Grathwohl single, but Hiawatha could not keep the momentum rolling, as Sabetha poured on 16 runs over the next 3 innings for the 16-1 win, with Oldham taking the loss on the mound.
Picking up their first wins of the season, Hiawatha moved to 3-4 on the year so far, and will host Royal Valley and Riverside next week.
