Hiawatha Headliners compete at Showcase of Excellence

By Joey May
Hiawatha World

Mar 6, 2023

Hiawatha Headliners vocalist Israel Ross was named Best Male Vocalist at the Platte County Showcase of Excellence Show Choir competition. He is pictured with vocal director Josh May.

The Hiawatha Headliners with Director Joshua May at left and accompanist Natalie Hackler.

The Headliners are all smiles after receiving a trophy in Class 3A. They are pictured with Director Joshua May.

The Hiawatha High Headliners brought home some hardware after competing in the 3A division at the Platte County Showcase of Excellence Show Choir competition on Saturday.

Vocal Director Joshua May said the group had a full day of watching 18 other schools compete as well as having a clinic with one of the judges so that they can improve their show.

He also wanted to recognize his vocal student Israel Ross for receiving Best Male Vocalist.
