The Hiawatha High Headliners brought home some hardware after competing in the 3A division at the Platte County Showcase of Excellence Show Choir competition on Saturday.

Vocal Director Joshua May said the group had a full day of watching 18 other schools compete as well as having a clinic with one of the judges so that they can improve their show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.