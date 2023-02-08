Hiawatha High School is preparing to celebrate 50 years of women’s basketball.
Stacy Jasper, who coaches the high school teams with her husband, Brady — the head coach — is planning an evening to commemorate the achievements of the Redskins and Red Hawks during those 50 years.
All HHS women basketball alumni are invited for a special presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 14 during halftime of the women’s home basketball game. Alumni will be granted free entrance into the game, and will be recognized following a presentation by Jasper. All throughout the evening will be a reception in the library for alumni to gather and visit and peruse memorabilia that Jasper has been working on gathering for the occasion. She has collected old newspaper articles, photos, yearbooks and more.
The Jaspers have been coaching HHS women’s basketball for 9 years and Stacy said she started looking back to get all of the records in order. It was at that time she realized that 1973 was the inaugural year for official women’s basketball. That year, the Lady Redskins played a short schedule — only 9 regular scheduled games and then the regional tournament.
From that initial start, the team saw their way to the state tournament 4 seasons leading up to the back-to-back state championship wins in 1978 and 1979.
Jasper has been in contact with previous coaches — including the first one, Vickie McKim Ploeger — as well as players and expects several alumni members from out of town to come for the recognition. When the basketball teams kicked off practices in fall of 1973, the new high school was not finished yet, however based on Hiawatha World archives that detailed a letter from the superintendent at that time, they moved in the spring of 1974.
Jasper said 1973 was also only the second year for volleyball at Hiawatha High School and noted the team was also coached by Ploeger.
“It’s crazy we live in a time where the team was only around 50 years, when basketball started at KU like 120 years ago,” she said. “I just felt it was really important to recognize this part of Hiawatha history.”
Jasper encouraged everyone to follow the Facebook event: “Hiawatha Girls Basketball Alumni Night” and any alumni to join the Hiawatha Girls Alumni group. She said she wants to keep the group going strong for future events.
Jasper said there will be a basketball to autograph to commemorate this special celebration. Limited edition T-shirts will also be for sale. They can be pre-ordered and available that night, but Jasper said additional orders will be taken.
“It’s a night to celebrate the Redskins and Red Hawks,” she said.
Contact Jasper with any questions or if you have any memorabilia from the Redskin and Red Hawk 50 years of women’s basketball at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org.
