The Hiawatha High School will be hosting the Girls Basketball Classic next week.
Activities Director Kim Lillie said the Classic will have only six teams this year, as several were unable to attend. The Classic will feature competition in a round-robin style as follows:
Tuesday, Jan. 26:
4:30-Marysville v. Highland Park
6:00-Atchison v. St. Marys
7:30- Hiawatha v. Jackson Heights
Thursday, Jan. 28:
4:30- Jackson Heights v. St. Marys
6:00- Hiawatha v. Highland Park
7:30- Atchison v. Marysville
Saturday, Jan. 30:
10:00- Marysville v. Jackson Heights
12:00- St. Marys v.. Highland Park
2:00- Hiawatha v. Atchison
School officials want to issue a reminder that masks are required for attendance and only those with tickets will be able to attend - which follows guidelines set out by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Each student player/coach/spirit squad member is allowed two tickets for parents/guardians.
The school has partnered with Rainbow Communications to stream the games live. Go to the Hiawatha Public Schools Facebook for streaming information or to rainbowtel.net/live.
