The Hiawatha Post 66 Junior Braves had a rough go of it this week on the diamond, as the squad dropped both ends of both doubleheaders they played, traveling to Seneca and hosting Sabetha.
In Saturday’s opener at Seneca, Hiawatha responded to a 2-run 1st inning by the home team by scratching across a score of their own in the top of the 2nd, but from there it was all Seneca, as they uncorked a 9-run 3rd inning to push what would be the final score to 11-1. Cooper Wischropp finished with the team’s only hit, with Carter Peters putting up the lone RBI and Kaden Smith scoring the team’s single run in the game. Dalton Siebenmorgen and Gannon Becker shared duties on the mound for the game.
Hiawatha got on the board early in game two, going up 1-0 to open the game, but Seneca quickly capitalized on Post 66 errors in the bottom of the inning, posting 6 runs. The Braves responded with a run in the top of the 2nd, but that was where the game was called due to weather, with Seneca leading 6-2. Payton Teel went 1-1 for Hiawatha, adding a run scored, while Dalton Siebenmorgen finished 1-1 with an RBI. Carter Peters scored another run for the Braves and Josh Monaghan added an RBI. Alex Pyle took the loss on the rubber.
The Braves got their offense going in a big way in the opening game against Sabetha on Tuesday night, responding to a 5-run top of the 1st from the visitors by going up 7-5 by the end of the 2nd. The Braves maintained their lead despite a strong showing from Sabetha the following inning, entering the 4th up 12-9, and held onto a 14-13 lead after 4, but a 5-run 5th inning from Sabetha spoiled Hiawatha’s momentum and delivered the third loss of the week. Tyler Stevens finished 3-3 with an RBI, 2 doubles and 3 runs scored. Siebenmorgen went 2-4 with 2 RBIs, a run scored and a double, and Teel was 2-4 with 3 RBIs, a double and 2 runs scored. Monaghan, Smith and Brayden Newell split the game on the mound for Post 66.
The second game looked like it was going to be full of offensive fireworks from both sides, after Hiawatha narrowed an early Sabetha lead to 8-5 after two innings. But from there, the home team poured on in each of the next three innings as they stretched their lead to 19-7. Smith went 2-3 with a run scored, a double and 3 RBIs. Newell finished 2-3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Camden Thonen finished 1-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI. Pyle, Becker and Junior Wahwasuck took the mound for Hiawatha in the game.
