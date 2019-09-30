The Hiawatha High School JV volleyball teams competed well Saturday at the Doniphan West Invitational.
The Lady Red Hawks took two JV teams, with Hiawatha 1 placing second and Hiawatha 2 taking fourth at the tournament.
In pool play, Hiawatha 1 took wins over ACCHS 25-6, 25-3; Doniphan West 5-6, 25-16, Troy 25-10, 25-13. Hiawatha 2 took on MH-MA 25-19, 9-25; Sabetha 15-25, 16-25 and Riverside 26-28, 24-26.
In the semi-finals, the two Hiawatha teams battled each other and Hiawatha 1 came out on top 25-11, 25-19. In the championship game, Hiawatha 1 fell to Sabetha in three sets, 21-25, 25-13, 13-15. In the battle for third place against Doniphan West, Hiawatha 2 fell in three sets, 19-25, 25-15, 15-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.