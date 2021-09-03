Coach Kelsey Hubin
Seven athletes are out for the Lady Red Hawk tennis squad this season, and Coach Kelsey Hubin returns for her second year at the helm of the program. Hubin returns some experience to the team, so there will be some familiarity between the coach and team, which has been in short supply in recent years.
Michaela Gruber, Tia Howard, Kiara Wisdom and Adrianna Jenkins are all key returning players from 2020, and the second year coach will lean on her experienced players as they help guide the team into the season.
Sydney Smith, Chloe Thomas and Bella Holm will all work with those returning players to find their role as the 2021 season looms.
The way those groups mesh together will determine much of the outcome of the upcoming season.
“Some of our goals for our team is to improve as the day goes on,” says Hubin.
Building endurance and a strong will has been a target for the team.
“Another goal is to work hard the whole game and never give up,” comments Coach Hubin, adding, “Its easy to quit in the middle of a match, but we want to keep going and fighting and until the end.”
