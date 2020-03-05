The new Hiawatha Red Hawk powerlifting team took part in the Horton Invitational meet and had an outstanding day, earning 27 individual medals and a team trophy for the women’s group.
The women’s team took 3rd overall to earn a trophy, with Kiara Stone taking 2nd in bench and 3rd in squat and overall, Sutton Diller grabbing 2nd in bench, squat, clean and overall, Brenna Diller taking 2nd in bench and clean, Ashlynn Henry finishing 2nd in squat and overall and 3rd in bench and clean, and Kaysi Overdick winning her class with a 1st place finish in bench and squat and a 2nd place finish in clean to take 1st overall.
On the boys side, Matthew Shafer took 2nd in squat and 3rd overall with Cody Nevels taking 3rd place overall in bench, squat, clean and overall, and DJ Sample getting 3rd in bench, 1st in squat and 2nd overall, and Brady Killman earning an Inspirational medal.
