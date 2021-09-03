Coach Becky Shamburg
The new cross country season will be all about finding a new wave of competitors for Coach Becky Shamburg in her seventh season as the leader of the Red Hawk team. After a strong 2020 campaign, Kate Madsen, Justin Hodge, Christian Shaffer and Jack Rosa have all graduated, leaving spots open that have been occupied for years.
MJ Hageman and Emma Boswell are familiar faces on the girls team, and Shamburg says they have stepped into leadership roles. Coach Shamburg also lists transfer Amarya Edie as a potential contributor, along with a freshmen class that is excited to compete. On the boys side, Camden Bachman and David Keo are back and providing a push to the team in practices. Logan Rose, another transfer, will add to the team, while sophomores Felix McCartney and Aden Geisendorf will be expected to step up in their second season on the team.
Coach Shamburg is keeping the team’s goals close to the vest, but says that the way the team will reach their targets is to “work together, like each other, push each other, and do the best they can in each and every race.”
So far, she has like what she has seen out of her team, noting their dedication over the summer.
