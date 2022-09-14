Red Hawk logo

Both the Hiawatha High School and Middle School cross country teams visited Holton on Saturday, with Red Hawk runners earning medals all over the board. The second race of the season shows that the Hawks are once again off to an outstanding start.

In the high school boys race, Hiawatha earned the top two spots, as senior Camden Bachman brought home the 1st place medal, with junior Felix McCartney in 2nd. Jordan Hodge finished in 12th place for the Red Hawks, with David Keo in 16th, Aden Geisendorf in 22nd, Riley Gibbs in 27th and Camden Thonen in 30th. The boys were just outdone by an Abilene squad that put four runners in the top 10, as Hiawatha earned a 2nd place team finish.

