Both the Hiawatha High School and Middle School cross country teams visited Holton on Saturday, with Red Hawk runners earning medals all over the board. The second race of the season shows that the Hawks are once again off to an outstanding start.
In the high school boys race, Hiawatha earned the top two spots, as senior Camden Bachman brought home the 1st place medal, with junior Felix McCartney in 2nd. Jordan Hodge finished in 12th place for the Red Hawks, with David Keo in 16th, Aden Geisendorf in 22nd, Riley Gibbs in 27th and Camden Thonen in 30th. The boys were just outdone by an Abilene squad that put four runners in the top 10, as Hiawatha earned a 2nd place team finish.
On the girls side, the Lady Red Hawks were led by MJ Hageman, who finished 6th overall, while Kinsey Winters grabbed 19th place, Amarya Edie came in 23rd and Lexy Ruch finished in 40th. The girls were a runner short of qualifying for a team score. Hiawatha did not run a girls junior varsity team.
The boys JV team also earned 2nd place at the meet, as Jordan Moser led the squad with a 1st place finish, with Carter Peters in 5th, Gabe Joslin in 7thh, Ethan Henry in 11th, Kacer Knudsen in 13th, Colten Gormley running 24th and Aaron Jenkins finishing at 26th.
Bradford Aller led the 8th grade team, picking up a 7th place finish to pace the team to their 2nd place spot as a team. Zander Ruch finished in 9th, with Clay Handke coming in 13th, Chance Rudder running at 17th and Mo Schauber taking 19th for the Red Hawks. The 7th grade boys grabbed a 3rd place finish as a team, as Jake Robidoux won the race, while Aiden Harter followed that up with a 13th place finish, Asher Leahy took 15th, Cooper Andres ran 18th, and Ethan Brockhoff came in 32nd for the Red Hawks.
The HMS 8th grade girls pulled the lone meet title at the event, and doubled it up, as the team finished 1st and Pauly Rockey earned a 1st place finish of her own. Bri Guilliams came in 5th for Hiawatha, followed by Ava Andres in 7th, while Jaci Feldkamp ran 13th and Kaitlyn Hughes finished in 14th. The 7th grade girls put four runners in the competition, as Ali Krauter finished 12th on the day, Taryn McMullen came in 14th, Mackenzie Shefferd ended the day in 17th and Aya McPeak ran 20th.
The Kansas Cross Country Coaches Early Season Poll came out this week, and the HHS boys were ranked as the 3rd best boys team in 3A in the state, trailing Wichita Trinity and Southeast of Saline. On the girls’ side, the Red Hawks did not crack the chart, but did receive votes. The Red Hawks will compete again this Thursday, as the team hosts the Hiawatha Invitational.
