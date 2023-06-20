The Hiawatha Senior Legion team pushed their season record to 9-2 this week, splitting their lone doubleheader at Corning. The Braves failed to find sustained offense in the first game, but found their rhythm at the plate in the second to pull out the win.
In the opener, a solo homer in the 1st inning by Ashton Rockey was covered up in the 2nd by the home squad, as Corning took the 2-1 lead. Hiawatha would tie things up in the 3rd, but a 3-run 6th from Corning was too big to overcome, as Post 66 fell 6-3.
Rockey, Xavier Oldham and Kaden Smith all contributed RBIs for Hiawatha, with Smith collecting 2 hits on 3 plate appearances. Rockey, Brandt Barnhill and Kade Pyle all crossed the plate for the Braves. Barnhill took the mound to start the game, tossing 5 innings, giving up 7 hits and a single earned run, while striking out 3. Carson Gilbert came on in relief, throwing 1 inning, walking 1, giving up 2 hits and 3 runs with 1 strikeout.
Both teams lit up the opposing pitching in the late game, combining for 18 runs over the first 4 innings, but it was Hiawatha's final run that decided the game, as Oldham played the hero, smacking a solo home run with 2 outs to put Hiawatha ahead 10-9. Post 66 would preserve the win, despite Corning putting two runners on in the bottom of the inning, as Barnhill collected a pop foul to end the contest.
Rockey and Oldham paced the offense, as Oldham smashed 2 homers, going 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Rockey bashed a long ball himself, scoring twice and knocking in 4 RBIs on a 3 for 3 performance. Joel Bryan also went 2 for 4, scoring once, while Gage Becker was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Cooper Jacobsen earned the win on the mound, goin 3.1 innings, striking out 4 while giving up 4 hits, a walk and 2 runs. Bryan also pitched 2.2 innings, giving up 10 hits and 7 runs while striking out 1.
With a stellar record and just weeks left to go in the season, the Post 66 Braves have set themselves up nicely for a strong finish heading into the Zone Tournament in Seneca, as Hiawatha will push for a second consecutive trip to the State Tournament.
