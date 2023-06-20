The Hiawatha Senior Legion team pushed their season record to 9-2 this week, splitting their lone doubleheader at Corning.  The Braves failed to find sustained offense in the first game, but found their rhythm at the plate in the second to pull out the win.

In the opener, a solo homer in the 1st inning by Ashton Rockey was covered up in the 2nd by the home squad, as Corning took the 2-1 lead.  Hiawatha would tie things up in the 3rd, but a 3-run 6th from Corning was too big to overcome, as Post 66 fell 6-3. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.