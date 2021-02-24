Hiawatha seventh grade boys basketball teams played host to Jeff West Thursday, Feb 18.
Coach Matt Morton said in the varsity game the Red Hawks won a hard fought battle 36-34 in overtime.
"This was a well played game by both teams," he said. "Big plays down the stretch by
Michael Jensen helped us pull off the win."
Scorers included Konnor Chandler - 14, Ethan Morton - 9, Michael Jensen - 8, Lane Kesler - 3, Kooper Lay - 2.
The JV team lost a competitive game 40-28.
"We had our chances in this one but turnovers hurt us in the end," he said. "I was proud of the fight the boys showed though.
Scorers included Lucas Lancaster - 9, Josh Cappleman - 7, Lane Kelser - 5, Tagen Diller - 4, Alex Madsen - 2, Blake Parker - 1.
Hiawatha played Perry LeCompton at home on Monday and the varsity won 41-27.
"We came out on fire and scored 15 points in the first quarter to get a big lead," he said. "The rest of the game was played more evenly. The 7th grade boys finished the season 11-3 and took second place in the league. I am really proud of the season the boys had and the growth of the team. The boys are looking forward to trying to win a league
championship next year!"
Scorers included Ethan Morton - 16, Michael Jensen - 6, Kooper Lay - 6, Karson Henry - 4, Rhen Hageman - 3, Tagen Diller - 3, Lane Kesler - 2, Konnor Chandler - 1.
7th grade JV finished up a strong season with a 21-8 win over Perry on Monday, Morton said.
"The boys competed all year long," he said. "They came out strong and built a
early lead."
Scorers included Josh Cappleman - 9, Lucas Lancaster - 4, Tagen Diller - 3, Kenai Isaac - 2, Tagen Diller - 2, Karson Henry - 1.
