The Hiawatha seventh grade girls added an undefeated basketball season to follow an undefeated volleyball season.
Coach Sherri Nelson said the first few games of the season got the team off to a great start.
"We had a close one with Jeff West but was so ready to conquer the second half of the season," she said. "We had to cancel some games with the current covid situations. We were fearful that our season was cut short and finished, however we were able to play a couple more games to finish out the season."
The 7th grade girls finally got to play Thursday against Nemaha and Friday against Perry. Nelson said the girls were rusty from being out of practice due to remote learning, and many shots were not quite falling Thursday. They were able to hold off Nemaha with a score of 17-13. Scoring for Hiawatha were: Williams 4 points, Lierz 4 points, Ruckman 4 points, and Nelson 5 points.
Then against Perry was a game that the girls were back in the rhythm of the game.
Hiawatha finished their season and defeated Perry 44-6. Scoring for Hiawatha was: Williams 7 points, Lierz 4 points, Boye 6 points, Rickman 7 points, Twombly 6 points, Nelson 10 points, and Simmons 4 points.
Nelson said Hiawatha's seventh grade girls scored 266 points in eighth games, which is an average of 33 points per game. Their opponents only scored 75 total points which is an average of only 9 points per game.
"This not only says a lot for their ability to score the basketball, but also it says a lot about their ability to play some great team defense," Nelson said. "These girls were a pleasure to coach as they work so hard and so well together. It has just been a really exciting and special year for girls 7th grade athletics."
