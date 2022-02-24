Two Hiawatha softball players had the opportunity to play travel softball in Florida over President's Day weekend.
Kenzie and Kylie Nelson played six games in two days and their team placed second. They gained a lot of experience in travel ball and this opportunity was made available to them by sponsors Ram Exterminators and Jeffrey Consulting.
