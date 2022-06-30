The Hiawatha Swim Team hosted a meet at the Aquatic Park last Saturday. The following are individual results:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus, Quinn Leahy, Jackson Jagels 1:46.12; 3rd-Jackson Heiniger, Simon Heiniger, Porter Hillyer, Carter Bannister 2:22.67
9-10: 1st-Dayne Covert, Declan Kettler, Caleb Heiniger, Ben Geisendorf 1:53.00; 2nd-Levi Olson, Kasen Patton, Peyton Hoffman, Hunter Durre 2:03.03
11-12: 2nd-Rennick Vernon, Quintin Pentlin, Asher Leahy, Jake Robidoux 1:31.00
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton, Adalyn Meyer, Emmy Nigus, Reagan James 2:02.45
9-10: 2nd-Kaley Twombly, Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer 1:41.99
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Taryn McMullen, Aya McPeak, Harper Chandler 1:27.65; 2nd-Ali Krauter, Faith Gentry, Nola Boswell, Leighton Compton 1:29.42; 4th-Lainey Lock, Grace Covert, Lena Delaney, Jenna Geisendorf 1:45.82
Boys Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 2:02.90; 4th-Jackson Heiniger 2:33.58
9-10: 1st-Caleb Heiniger 2:20.95; 3rd-Dayne Covert 2:22.54; 4th-Ben Geisendorf 2:54.06
11-12: 3rd-Eric Olauson 2:39.06
13-14: 1st-Sean Gentry 1:22.03
15-18: 1st-Aden Geisendorf 1:16.69
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 2:23.00; 2nd-Emmy Nigus 2:28.12
9-10: 2nd-Brenna Neibling 1:54.68
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:47.45; 2nd-Aya McPeak 1:52.75; 4th-Lena Delaney 2:10.75; 5th-Jenna Geisendorf 2:59.99
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels 24.02; 3rd-Carter Bannister 33.54
9-10: 1st-Caleb Heiniger 24.21; 2nd-Peyton Hoffman 27.53; 4th-Kasen Patton 28.93; 5th-Hunter Durre 32.33
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 19.15; 3rd-Asher Leahy 21.75; 6th-Rennick Vernon 24.18
13-14: 2nd-Braden Vernon 40.03
15-18: 1st-Aden Geisendorf 41.33
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 30.15 1st Place; 5th-Annie Nigus 48.86
9-10: 3rd-Kloie Meyer 22.06; 6th-Kaley Twombly 23.51
11-12: 2nd-Faith Gentry 20.84; 3rd-Lainey Lock 21.96; 4th-Taryn McMullen 22.69; 5th-Jaydee Siebenmorgan 24.12
15-18: 6th-Paige Mueller 50.87
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Quinn Leahy 30.12; 3rd-Porter Hillyer 36.78; 4th-Carter Bannister 42.36; 6th-Simon Heiniger 46.96
9-10: 1st-Dayne Covert 30.45; 3rd-Levi Olson 40.78
11-12: 5th-Eric Olauson 44.02
13-14: 1st-Gavin Vernon 47.96; 3rd-Parker Hoffman 1:18.39
15-18: 1st-Aden Geisendorf 36.09
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 36.60; 2nd-Vada Ross 37.45
9-10: 2nd-Alivia Boyles 30.57; 3rd-Mila McPeak 32.63; 4th-Jaylee Bannister 40.26
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 22.78; 3rd-Faith Gentry 22.85; 4th-Harper Chandler 23.03; 5th-Nola Boswell 23.34
13-14: 2nd-Kora Twombly 1:05.19; 3rd-Brylie Williams 1:08.54
15-18: 4th-Paige Mueller 53.29
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 24.51; 3rd-Porter Hillyer 29.59; 4th-Quinn Leahy 29.82; 5th-Jackson Jagels 33.30; 6th-Simon Heiniger 46.57
9-10: 2nd-Peyton Hoffman 25.67; 3rd-Ben Geisendorf 33.69; 4th-Hunter Durre 33.74
13-14: 1st-Parker Hoffman 57.39
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 27.15; 2nd-Emmy Nigus 29.22; 5th-Annie Nigus 51.12; 6th-Halle McPeak 54.74
9-10: 4th-Kloie Meyer 25.03; 5th-Kaley Twombly 25.39; 6th-Alivia Boyles 29.90
11-12: 1st-Nola Boswell 22.45
13-14: 4th-Kora Twombly 58.27; 5th-Brylie Williams 1:10.72
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Quinn Leahy 23.63; 4th-Jackson Heiniger 26.54; 5th-Porter Hillyer 28.42
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 19.00; 2nd-Caleb Heiniger 19.84; 3rd-Peyton Hoffman 21.54; 4th-Dayne Covert 21.93; 6th-Levi Olson 32.00
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 15.72; 2nd-Asher Leahy 16.21; 5th-Quintin Pentlin 17.81
13-14: 1st-Braden Vernon 34.49; 3rd-Parker Hoffman 42.99 4th-Gavin Vernon 43.30
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 23.52; 2nd-Adalyn Meyer 24.60; 4th-Reagan James 28.15; 5th-Lilah Aller 29.75; 6th-Emerson Enneking 29.96
11-12: 2nd-Harper Chandler 17.06; 3rd-Ali Krauter 17.08; 4th-Taryn McMullen 17.27; 6th-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 18.54
13-14: 6th-Kora Twombly 46.30
15-18: 6th-Paige Mueller 44.45
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 45.06; 4th-Jackson Jagels 1:00.38; 5th-Jackson Heiniger 1:02.75
9-10: 2nd-Declan Kettler 44.92; 4th-Ben Geisendorf 1:11.00
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 35.42; 3rd-Asher Leahy 38.75
13-14: 1st-Sean Gentry 1:12.10
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Addie Meyer 53.72; 3rd-Emmy Nigus 1:04.64
9-10: 3rd-Brenna Neibling 45.60; 4th-Kloie Meyer 45.81; 6th-Kaley Twombly 53.06
11-12: 2nd-Harper Chandler 38.99; 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 39.87; 4th-Leighton Compton 41.85; 5th-Aya McPeak 42.32
Boys Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Quinn Leahy, Jackson Heiniger. Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:39.69; 3rd-Jackson Jagels, Carter Bannister, Simon Heiniger 1:55.06
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler, Dayne Covert, Kasen Patton, Caleb Heiniger 1:32.54; 2nd-Ben Geisendorf, Hunter Durre, Peyton Hoffman, Levi Olson 1:45.15
11-12: 2nd-Quentin Pentlin, Asher Leahy, Eric Olauson, Jake Robidoux 1:17.38
13-14: 1st-Gavin Vernon, Braden Vernon, Parker Hoffman, Sean Gentry 1:06.81
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton, Adalyn Meyer, Reagan James, Emmy Nigus 1:44.68; 2nd-Emerson Enneking, Vada Ross, Annie Nigus 2:37.44
9-10: 2nd-Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer, Mila McPeak 1:33.63; 4th-Alivia Boyles, Kaley Twombly, Jaylee Bannister 1:44.68
11-12: 1st-Harper Chandler, Taryn McMullen, Ali Krauter, Jaydee Seibenmorgen 1:12.36; 3rd-Lainey Lock, Leighton Compton, Nola Boswell 1:27.42; 4th-Aya McPeak, Lena Delaney, Grace Covert 1:28.00; 6th-Faith Gentry, Ella Olson, Jenna Geisendorf 1:46.75
