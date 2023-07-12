Hiawatha swimmers break records at Marysville By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jul 12, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hiawatha Swim TeamHiawatha Swim TeamThis view from the top of the slide shows the tents and some of the crowd at a meet. Hiawatha Swim Team Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha swimmers set new pool records at last Saturday's Marysville meet.Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus and Emerson Enneking set a new pool record in the 8 & Under Medley Relay. Patton, James and Nigus set a new pol record in the girls 8 & Under Freestyle Relay.The swimmers will cap the season with the Sunflower League meet Saturday at Sabetha.The following are individual results from Marysville:Boys Medley Relay9-10: 1st-Kasen Patton, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus 1:47.5113-14: 1st-Asher Leahy, Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin 1:27.27Girls Medley Relay8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus, Emerson Enneking 1:59.94 (New Pool Record); 2nd-Lilah Aller, Rylee James, Annie Nigus 2:24.6311-12: 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Madeline Aller, Brenna Neibling, Maleah Brown 1:43.08 Boys Individual Medley9-10: 1st-Brody Nigus 2:02.5711-12: 1st-Peyton Hoffman 2:23.31Girls Individual Medley8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 2:21.22; 4th-Annie Nigus 3:08.279-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 2:14.1411-12: 2nd-Brenna Neibling 51.57Boys Backstroke11-12: 3rd-Hunter Durre 34.8413-14: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 45.76; 3rd-Asher Leahy 49.88; 4th-Quintin Pentlin 1:00.65Girls Backstroke8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 27.59; 2nd-Reagan James 29.03; 3rd-Lilah Aller 30.57 Boys Breast Stroke9-10: 1st-Quinn Leahy 28.6913-14: 3rd-Quintin Pentlin 56.2515-18: 4th-Parker Hoffman 1:12.12Girls Breast Stroke8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 31.85; 2nd-Emerson Enneking 33.93; 3rd-Landynn Patton 34.209-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 27.83; 4th-Maleah Brown 41.8811-12: 2nd-Jaydee Seibenmorgen 23.56Boys Butterfly9-10: 2nd-Quinn Leahy 29.7611-12: Peyton Hoffman 28.65 3rd Place15-18: Parker Hoffman 1:00.34 3rd PlaceGirls Butterfly8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 28.28; 3rd-Landynn Patton 29.44; 4th-Lilah Aller 32.76; 5th-Emerson Enneking 31.538-10: 3rd-Maleah Brown 39.4411-12: 4th-Brenna Neibling 25.12Boys Freestyle9-10: 2nd-Kasen Patton 24.2811-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 27.28 13-14: 1st-Asher Leahy 36.31; 3rd-Jake Robidoux 38.44; 5th-Quintin Pentlin 41.9515-18: 5th-Parker Hoffman 53.70Girls Freestyle8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 24.90; 2nd-Lilah Aller 26.64; 4th-Emerson Enneking 28.709-10: 4th-Maleah Brown 25.4711-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 16.87Boys Extended Freestyle9-10: 2nd-Quinn Leahy 48.7011-12: 1st-Peyton Hoffman 52.6813-14: 1st-Asher Leahy 1:26.75; 2nd-Jake Robidoux 1:33.66Girls Extended Freestyle8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 54.37; 4th-Annie Nigus 1:23.399-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 49.1411-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 39.40; 2nd-Brenna Neibling 40.81Boys Freestyle Relay13-14: 1st-Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Jake Robidoux 1:11.21Girls Freestyle Relay8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton, Reagan James, Emmy Nigus 1:41.28 (New Pool Record); 3rd-Lilah Aller, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus, Rylee James 2:11.0711-12: 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Maleah Brown, Brenna Neibling, Madeline Aller 1:23.03 More from this section Bob Huggins maintains he's still coach at WVU Alvin Kamara takes plea deal in Vegas assault case Northwestern faculty call for release of investigation findings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 