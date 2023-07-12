Swim Crowd

This view from the top of the slide shows the tents and some of the crowd at a meet.

Hiawatha swimmers set new pool records at last Saturday's Marysville meet.

Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus and Emerson Enneking set a new pool record in the 8 & Under Medley Relay. Patton, James and Nigus set a new pol record in the girls 8 & Under Freestyle Relay.

