Hiawatha's Swim Team competed at home on Saturday at a home meet against Sabetha and Falls City. The following are individual Hiawatha results:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 3rd-Gavin Chandler, Carter Bannister, Jacob Estes, Titus Kriwiel 2:08
9-10: 2nd- Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:30:93; 5th-Ben Geisendorf, Colbin Bachman, Kasen Patton, Jack Delaney 2:21
13-14: 2nd-Asher Leahy, Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin 1:16:84
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus, Aubrey Kerl 1:56:20; 2nd-Lilah Aller, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus, Rylee James 2:16
9-10: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller, Jessa Diller, Jaylee Bannister 1:41:35; 4th-Alivia Boyles, Vada Ross, Maleah Brown, Kendelle Erlacher 1:58
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter, Brenna Neibling, Lena Delaney, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:19:21
15-18: 1st-Clarissa Jamvold, Evanny Crawley, Brylie Williams, Paige Mueller 1:38:51
Boys Individual Medley
9-10: 2nd-Brody Nigus 1:47:93
15-18: 2nd-Aden Geisendorf 1:14:83
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 2:07:54; 3rd-Annie Nigus 3:06:77
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 1:59:83; 5th-Adalyn Meyer 2:12:53; 6th-Jaylee Bannister 2:14:69
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:33:40; 2nd-Brenna Neibling 1:41
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Titus Kriwiel 33:87
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 24:64; 2nd-Ben Geisendorf 25:51; 4th-Kasen Patton 26:69
11-12: 4th-Hunter Durre 31:00
13-14: 1st-Jake Robidoux 39:88; 2nd-Asher Leahy 44:60; 3rd-Quentin Pentlin 52:01
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Reagan James 24:74; 4th-Landynn Patton 24:88; 5th-Lilah Aller 28:03; 6th-Aubrey Kerl 34:99
9-10: 3rd-Alivia Boyles 28:00; 4th-Jaylee Bannister 28:16
11-12: 1st-Lena Delaney 20:88
13-14: 1st-Aya McPeak 50:66; 3rd-Alexis Crawley 1:15:38
15-18: 2nd-Clarissa Jamvold 54:36
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Carter Bannister 31:09; 4th-Titus Kriwiel 36:39
9-10: 4th-Quinn Leahy 27:00
11-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 31:30
13-14: 4th-Quintin Pentlin 54:90
15-18: 2nd-Aden Geisendorf 34:59
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Reagan James 27:72; 3rd-Emerson Enneking 30:98; 4th-Halle McPeak 32:59; 5th-Landynn Patton 33:11
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 23:33; 5th-Jessa Diller 28:00
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 20.14; 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 20:93
13-14: 1st-Harper Chandler 46:36; 3rd-Aya McPeak 48:31; 6th-Alexis Crawley 1:01:89
15-18: 4th-Evanny Crawley 59.66; 5th-Brylie Williams 1:06:75
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 6th-Brenden Chandler 46:27
9-10: 1st-Porter Hillyer 20:96; 2nd-Brody Nigus 21:00
11-12: 5th-Hunter Durre 34:93 5th Place
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 27:50; 2nd-Emerson Enneking 29:81; 3rd-Lilah Aller 32:09; 6th-Annie Nigus 42:00
11-12: 2nd-Brenna Neibling 22:13
13-14: 1st-Harper Chandler 46:07
15-18: 3rd-Brylie Williams 1:09:42
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 5th-Carter Bannister 22:47
9-10: 3rd-Jackson Jagels 17:87; 4th-Porter Hillyer 19:15
11-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 26.89
13-14: 3rd-Asher Leahy 32:28; 4th-Jake Robidoux 34.12
15-18: 2nd-Aden Geisendorf 27:45
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 22:35; 2nd-Reagan James 22:53; 3rd-Emerson Eneking 23:51; 4th-Lilah Aller 23:84
9-10: 3rd-Alivia Boyles 19:42; 5th-Jaylee Bannister 22:21; 6th-Adalyn Meyer 22:31
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 15.71; 2nd-Lena Delaney 18:30
13-14: 3rd-Harper Chandler 37:81; 5th-Aya McPeak 43:57
15-18: 4th-Paige Mueller 37:54; 5th-Evanny Crawley 38:90
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 52:48
9-10: 2nd-Brody Nigus 38:00; 3rd-Jackson Jagels 41:98; 4th-Porter Hillyer 42:36; 6th-Ben Geisendorf 49:96
13-14: 2nd-Asher Leahy 1:15:62; 3rd-Jake Robidoux 1:20:57
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 50:98; 4th-Annie Nigus 1:27:47
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 41:69; 5th-Adalyn Meyer 48:81
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 34:24; 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 35:75; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 39.05; 5th-Lena Delaney 41:55
15-18: 1st-Evanny Crawley 1:30:03; 2nd-Paige Mueller 1:31:99
Mixed Freestyle Relay
8 and Under: 3rd-Gavin Chandler, Jacob Estes, Titus Kriwiel, Carter Bannister 1:57:25
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:15:72; 5th-Ben Geisendorf, Jack Delaney, Colbin Bachman, Kasen Patton 1:53:51
13-14: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin 1:02:66
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Lilah Aller, Emmy Nigus 1:34:24; 5th-Aubrey Kerl, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus, Halle McPeak 2:12:97
9-10: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller, Jaylee Bannister, Maleah Brown 1:26:09; 4th-Jessa Diller, Ava Pietrzak, Kendelle Erlacher, Alivia Boyles 1:37:76
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter, Jenna Geisendorf, Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Brenna Neibling 1:08:01
13-14: 2nd-Alexis Crawley, Faith Gentry, Aya McPeak, Harper Chandler 1:13:96
15-18: 2nd-Evanny Crawley, Clarissa Jamvold, Paige Mueller, Brylie Williams 1:19:69
