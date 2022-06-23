The Hiawatha Swim Team competed at Sabetha Saturday.
Hiawatha will host the meet on Saturday, June 25. The following are individual results:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus, Jackson Heiniger 2:04.06
9-10: 2nd-Kasen Patton, Declan Kettler, Caleb Heiniger, Dayne Covert 2:00.66; 3rd-Ben Geisendorf, Levi Olson, Hunter Durre, Colbin Bachman 2:45.58
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin, Asher Leahy, Rennick Vernon 1:44.95
15-18: 2nd-Braden Vernon, Aden Geisendorf, Gavin Vernon 1:22.52
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus, Annie Nigus 2:44.75
9-10: 1st-Kaley Twombly, Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer, Madeline Aller 1:47.33
11-12: 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Faith Gentry, Ali Krauter 1:42.26; 3rd-Lainey Lock, Aya McPeak, Nola Boswell, Leighton Compton 1:48.89; 4th-Ella Olson, Grace Covert, Lena Delaney, Alexis Crawley 2:06.46
15-18: 2nd-Brylie Williams, Evanny Crawley, Paige Mueller, Kora Twombly 1:48.32
Boys Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 2:58.51
9-10: 1st-Caleb Heiniger 2:20.95
11-12: 3rd-Asher Leahy 1:52.80
15-18: 1st-Aden Geisendorf 1:23.06
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton 3:01.02
9-10: 2nd-Brenna Neibling 2:06.96
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 2:04.97; 2nd-Aya McPeak 2:12.65; 3rd-Jenna Geisendorf 3:26.65
13-14: 4th-Kora Twombly 2:12.19; 5th-Evanny Crawley 2:13.00; 6th-Brylie Williams 2:46.82
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels 31.38; 3rd-Jackson Heiniger 35.35; 5th-Simon Heiniger 1:15.51
9-10: 2nd-Ben Geisendorf 34.64; 3rd-Dayne Covert 35.90; 4th-Levi Olson 56.83
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 21.15; 3rd-Asher Leahy 27.07; 4th-Rennick Vernon 29.20 4th Place; 5th-Quentin Pentlin 30.96
13-14: 2nd-Braden Vernon 43.89
Girls Backstroke
9-10: 1st-Kloie Meyer 26.12; 2nd-Madeline Aller 26.45; 3rd-Kaley Twombly 26.75; 6th-Alivia Boyles 33.40
11-12: 1st-Faith Gentry 23.96; 3rd-Lainey Lock 25.00; 4th-Jaydee Siebenmorgan 25.52; 5th-Leighton Compton 26.84; 6th-Aya McPeak 27.87; 7th-Lena Delaney 28.96
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Quinn Leahy 34.15
9-10: 3rd-Declan Kettler 29.89; 4th-Caleb Heiniger 35.75; 6th-Levi Olson 44.76
11-12: 3rd-Quintin Pentlin 35.46; 4th-Rennick Vernon 37.81; 5th-Eric Olauson 41.31
13-14: 2nd-Gavin Vernon 58.97
15-18: 1st-Aden Geisendorf 38.93
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Emmy Nigus 34.07
9-10: 3rd-Madeline Aller 28.00; 5th-Brenna Neibling 31.00
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 24.97; 3rd-Faith Gentry 25.25; 6th-Grace Covert 27.81
13-14: 4th-Evanny Crawley 1:04.66; 6th-Brylie Williams 1:20.52
15-18: 2nd-Paige Mueller 59.88
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 26.69; 3rd-Quinn Leahy 35.57; 4th-Jackson Jagels 38.13; 6th-Simon Heiniger 54.97
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 27.75; 4th-Hunter Durre 41.82
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 24.15; 3rd- Eric Olauson 37.64
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer 32.41; 5th-Emmy Nigus 36.50; 6th-Annie Nigus 53.90
9-10: 1st-Kloie Meyer 30.08; 3rd-Kaley Twombly 31.09; 4th-Mila McPeak 37.70
11-12: 3rd-Aya McPeak 27.44; 4th-Nola Boswell 28.97; 5th-Ali Krauter 30.27; 6th-Lena Delaney 32.87
13-14: 2nd-Kora Twombly 59.46
15-18: 2nd-Paige Mueller 1:04.21
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 3rd-Jackson Heiniger 25.19; 4th-Quinn Leahy 26.40
9-10: 3rd-Declan Kettler 21.39; 5th-Dayne Covert 26.33; 6th-Ben Geisendorf 27.69
11-12: 2nd-Quintin Pentlin 15.90; 6th-Rennick Vernon 22.39
13-14: 4th-Braden Vernon 40.90; 6th-Gavin Vernon 49.96
15-18: 2nd-Aden Geisendorf 31.59
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 6th-Landynn Patton 29.60
9-10: 1st-Kloie Meyer 22.94; 3rd-Kaley Twombly 25.00
11-12: 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 19.15; 3rd-Faith Gentry 21.71; 5th-Leighton Compton 22.16; 6th-Grace Covert 22.51
13-14: 5th-Kora Twombly 47.90; 5th-Evanny Crawley 47.90; 6th-Brylie Williams 1:12.81
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 48.70; 2nd-Jackson Heiniger 1:04.57; 4th-Jackson Jagels 1:05.89
9-10: 2nd-Caleb Heiniger 56.01; 3rd-Kasen Patton 1:12.47; 4th-Hunter Durre 1:13.66
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 39.84; 3rd-Asher Leahy 44.28
13-14: 2nd-Braden Vernon 1:36.32
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Addie Meyer 1:00.44; 2nd-Emmy Nigus 1:02.22
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 49.19; 2nd-Brenna Neibling 50.57
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 47.90; 2nd-Leighton Compton 50.19; 3rd-Lainey Lock 54.06; 4th-Grace Covert 54.75; 5th-Nola Boswell 1:00.59; 6th-Alexis Crawley 1:17.08
15-18: 2nd-Paige Mueller 1:58.68
Boys Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus, Quinn Leahy, Jackson Heiniger 1:38.60; 3rd-Jackson Jagels, Emmy Nigus, Simon Heiniger 2:28.00
9-10: 2nd-Declan Kettler, Kasen Patton, Caleb Heiniger, Dayne Covert 1:39.58; 3rd-Ben Geisendorf, Levi Olson, Colbin Bachman, Hunter Durre 2:39.50
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Quentin Pentlin, Asher Leahy 1:16.96; 3rd-Rennick Vernon, Faith Gentry, Eric Olauson 1:36.16
15-18: 3rd-Aden Geisendorf, Gavin Vernon, Braden Vernon 1:06.03
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 3rd-Adalyn Meyer, Landynn Patton, Annie Nigus 2:13.07
9-10: 1st-Brenna Neibling, Madeline Aller, Kaylee Twombly 1:37.34; 3rd-Kloie Meyer, Alivia Boyles, Mila McPeak 1:53.84
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter, Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Nola Boswell 1:15.59; 3rd-Lainey Lock, Aya McPeak, Grace Covert, Leighton Compton 1:33.00; 4th-Lena Delaney, Ella Olson, Alexis Crawley 2:00.81
15-18: 2nd-Evanny Crawley, Kora Twombly, Paige Mueller, Brylie Williams 1:32.01
