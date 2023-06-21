Hiawatha's Swim Team kicked off the season June 10 at home against Seneca. Here are individual medalists:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Rogan Gatz, Carter Bannister, Annie Nigus, Titus Kriwiel 2:55
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer 1:34.48; 4th-Ben Geisendorf, Colbin Bachman, Brody Nigus, Jack Delaney 2:07.86
13-14: 2nd-Asher Leahy, Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin 1:20.53
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Emerson Enneking, Emmy Nigus, Halle McPeak 2:00.6
9-10: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller, Maleah Brown, Jaylee Bannister 1:52.57
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter, Brenna Neibling, Lena Delaney, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:21.18
13-14: 1st-Alexis Crawley, Faith Gentry, Aya McPeak, Harper Chandler 1:33.03
Boys Individual Medley
9-10: 1st-Brody Nigus 1:49.48
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Annie Nigus 2:49.00
9-10: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 2:07.48
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:34.00; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 1:41.34
13-14: 3rd-Aya McPeak 1:53.03
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 29.24; 2nd-Titus Kriwiel 40.08; 3rd-Rogan Gatz 1:11.00
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 22.52; 3rd-Ben Geisendorf 27.34
11-12: 5th-Hunter Durre 32.15
13-14: 1st-Jake Robidoux 41.80; 3rd-Asher Leahy 43.45
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 26.50
9-10: 2nd-Jaylee Bannister 24.87; 3rd-Alivia Boyles 27.32
11-12: 5th-Lena Delaney 22.58
13-14: 5th-Faith Gentry 47.65; 6th-Aya McPeak 59.17
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 32.53; 3rd-Titus Kriwiel 43.83
9-10: 4th-Quinn Leahy 29.84; 5th-Porter Hillyer 30.40
11-12: 4th-Hunter Durre 34.71
13-14: 5th-Quintin Pentlin 57.50
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 29.72; 2nd-Emerson Enneking 31.63; 3rd-Halle McPeak 33.78; 4th-Reagan James 33.96
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 25.49; 4th-Alivia Boyles 31.58; 6th-Jaylee Bannister 38.74
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 20.90; 4th-Brenna Neibling 23.62
13-14: 2nd-Harper Chandler 48.15; 3rd-Faith Gentry 52.66; 4th-Alexis Crawley 57.93
15-18: 1st-Evanny Crawley 59.71
Boys Butterfly
9-10: 1st-Brody Nigus 22.08; 2nd-Porter Hillyer 24.53; 3rd-Quinn Leahy 27.57
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 26.85; 2nd-Annie Nigus 40.94
11-12: 3rd-Lena Delaney 23.30
13-14: 3rd-Aya McPeak 59.63
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 23.09; 2nd-Titus Kriwiel 33.87; 4th-Rogan Gatz 48.12
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 18.62; 2nd-Porter Hillyer 20.05; 4th-Quinn Leahy 21.69
11-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 26.89
13-14: 4th-Asher Leahy 33.66; 6th-Jake Robidoux 34.98
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 23.15; 2nd-Emerson Enneking 26.84; 3rd-Annie Nigus 28.96; 5th-Rylee James 42.96
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 18.28; 6th-Alivia Boyles 21.66
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 15.30
13-14: 4th-Harper Chandler 38.03; 6th-Faith Gentry 45.30
15-18: 1st-Evanny Crawley 40.06
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Titus Kriwiel 1:26.57
9-10: 1st-Brody Nigus 39.84; 2nd-Jackson Jagels 40.44; 4th-Ben Geisendorf 1:02.64
13-14: 1st-Asher Leahy 1:18.00; 2nd-Jake Robidoux 1:21.81; 3rd-Quintin Pentlin 1:31.30
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 51.63
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 43.48; 2nd-Adalyn Meyer 50.94
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 35.61; 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 36.53; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 39.76
Mixed Freestyle Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus, Rogan Gatz, Titus Kriwiel, Carter Bannister 2:32.90
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:21.41; 4th-Ben Geisendorf, Jack Delaney, Colbin Bachman, Quinn Leahy 2:04.51
13-14: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin 1:04.89
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Rylee James, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus 2:05.80
9-10: 3rd-Adalyn Meyer, Kendelle Erlacher, Jaylee Bannister, Vada Ross 2:06.82
11-12: 3rd-Ali Krauter, Jenna Geisendorf, Lena Delaney, Brenna Neibling 1:20.44
13-14: 2nd-Alexis Crawley, Faith Gentry, Aya McPeak, Harper Chandler 1:19.90
