The Hiawatha Swim Team kicked off its season at Seneca on Saturday.
In boys team totals, Hiawatha came in second place with 333 points, behind Seneca's first place of 528 points. Falls City came in third with 169 points.
In girls team totals, Hiawatha was second with 374, behind Seneca's 400 point-first place and Falls City came in third with 118.
Overall totals: Hiawatha was second with 707 points behind Seneca's first place with 928. Falls City came in third with 287 points.
Hiawatha will host a meet on Saturday, June 25. What follows are individual results:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 2nd-Jackson Heiniger, Brody Nigus, Quinn Leahy, Simon Heiniger 2:40:38
9-10: 3rd-Kasen Patton, Dayne Covert, Caleb Heiniger, Ben Geisendorf 1:56:25 3rd Place
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Rennick Vernon, Eric Olauson 1:38:06
13-14: 3rd-Sean Gentry, Braden Vernon, Gavin Vernon 1:19:75
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Landynn Patton, Addie Meyer, Emmy Nigus, Annie Nigus 2:28:12
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller, Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer, Alivia Boyles 1:39:75
11-12: 2nd-Faith Gentry, Harper Chandler, Ali Krauter, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:25:10; 3rd-Alexis Crawley, Aya McPeak, Nola Boswell, Grace Covert 1:40:30; 4th-Ella Olson, Jenna Geisendorf, Lena Delaney, Taryn McMullen 1:56:37
Boys Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 2:10:70; 3rd-Jackson Heiniger 3:30:97; 4th-Simon Heiniger 4:02:72
9-10: 1st-Caleb Heiniger 2:06:71
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy 1:41:69
Girls Individual Medley
9-10: 2nd-Brenna Neibling 1:50:63
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:41:28; 3rd-Aya McPeak 1:55:90
Boys Backstroke
9-10: 3rd-Kasen Patton 31:53; 5th-Ben Geisendorf 37:07; 6th-Hunter Durre 37:84
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 19:70; 2nd-Asher Leahy 23:97; 3rd-Eric Olauson 31:22
13-14: 1st-Braden Vernon 41:16; 2nd-Sean Gentry 44:62
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 32:69; 2nd-Landynn Patton 34:82
9-10: 4th-Kloie Meyer 23:22
11-12: 3rd-Aya McPeak 22:63; 4th-Faith Gentry 24:14; 5th-Jaydee Siebenmorgan 24:15; 6th-Taryn McMullen 25:82
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Quinn Leahy 31:78; 5th-Jackson Heiniger 40:41
9-10: 4th-Dayne Covert 29:23
11-12: 2nd-Quintin Pentlin 34:94; 3rd-Vernon Rennick 36:31
13-14: 5th-Braden Vernon 50:50; 6th-Gavin Vernon 57:66
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 29:40
9-10: 3rd-Brenna Neibling 25:56; 4th-Madeline Aller 27:59
11-12: 2nd-Harper Chandler 21:22; 4th-Nola Boswell 25:20; 5th-Faith Gentry 26:38; 6th-Taryn McMullen 27:85
13-14: 2nd-Evanny Crawley 58:00
15-18: 1st-Paige Mueller 35:81
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 26:00; 3rd-Quinn Leahy 32:44; 4th-Jackson Heiniger 36:00
9-10: 1st-Caleb Heiniger 24:72
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 32:75
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 21:90; 3rd-Aya McPeak 23:10; 4th-Nola Boswell 26:69; 5th-Lena Delaney 34:44
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Quinn Leahy 24:13
9-10: 6th-Dayne Covert 25:40
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 15:81; Quintin Pentlin 19:10
13-14: 2nd-Sean Gentry 30:90; 6th-Braden Vernon 36:84
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Addie Meyer 23:10; 2nd-Landynn Patton 27:50; 6th-Annie Nigus 40:47
9-10: 3rd-Kloie Meyer 20:88
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter 17:09; 3rd-Harper Chandler 17:60; 4th-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 17:70; 5th-Taryn McMullen 19:19
13-14: 2nd-Evanny Crawley 40:50; 4th-Denna Olauson 54:78
15-18: 2nd-Paige Mueller 41:31
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 47:00; 4th-Simon Heiniger 1:54:25
9-10: 2nd-Caleb Heiniger 53:97; 5th-Dayne Covert 1:00:07
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 35:87; 2nd-Asher Leahy 39:28; 5th-Quintin Pentlin 43:56
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 55:66; 2nd-Emmy Nigus 59:65
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 45:16
11-12: 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 41:38; 3rd-Harper Chandler 41:90; 4th-Faith Gentry 47:80; 5th-Grace Covert 49:56; 6th-Alexis Crawley 1:01:37
15-18: 1st-Paige Mueller 1:43:59
Boys Free Relay
8 and Under: 2nd-Quinn Leahy, Jackson Heiniger, Simon Heiniger, Brody Nigus 1:59:69
9-10: 2nd-Caleb Heiniger, Hunter Durre, Ben Geisendorf, Dayne Covert 1:48:31
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux, Rennick Vernon, Asher Leahy 1:10:63
13-14: 3rd-Sean Gentry, Gavin Vernon, Braden Vernon 1:03:79
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus, Landynn Patton, Adalyn Meyer 1:42:50
9-10: 2nd-Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer, Alivia Boyles, Madeline Aller 1:31:85
11-12: 2nd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Harper Chandler, Nola Boswell 1:15:59; 3rd-Ali Krauter, Aya MvPeak, Taryn McMullen, Faith Gentry 1:19:00; 4th-Lena Delaney, Jenna Geisendorf, Alexis Crawley, Grace Covert 1:42:69
15-18: 2nd-Paige Mueller, Evanny Crawley, Denna Olauson 1:21:72
