The Hiawatha Swim Team hosted its final regular meet of the season last Saturday with Marysville and several swimmers earned ribbons.
As the Sunflower League season comes to a close, swimmers are preparing for league this coming Saturday at Marysville.
The following are individual placings from last Saturday's meet:
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus, Carter Bannister 1:50.50
9-10: 1st-Hunter Durre, Declan Kettler, Peyton Hofffman, Jack Delaney 1:52.30
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Rennick Vernon 1:32.90
13-14: 1st-Braden Vernon, Gavin Vernon, Sean Gentry, Parker Hoffman 1:15.60
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Adalyn Meyer, Emmy Nigus, Lilah Aller 1:59.01
9-10: 2nd-Kaley Twombly, Madeline Aller, Brenna Neibling, Kloie Meyer 1:29.46
11-12: 1st-Taryn McMullen, Harper Chandler, Ali Krauter, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:24.07; 2nd-Lena Delaney, Faith Gentry, Aya McPeak, Alexis Crawley 1:38.15
Boys Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 1:56.62; 2nd-Quinn Leahy 2:09.93
9-10: 1st-Peyton Hoffman 2:16.63
13-14: 1st-Sean Gentry 1:23.96
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 2:23.45
9-10: 1st-Brenna Neibling 1:45.84
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:44.20; 2nd-Aya McPeak 1:47.44
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Jackson Jagels 24.47; 3rd-Quinn Leahy 29.69; 4th-Carter Bannister 32.81
9-10: 1st-Hunter Durre 29.77
11-12: 1st-Rennick Vernon 23.89
13-14: 1st-Braden Vernon 39.06
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus 25.24; 2nd-Reagan James 29.01; 3rd-Adalyn Meyer 20.50; 4th-Emerson Enneking 34.30; 6th-Annie Nigus 50.30
9-10: 2nd-Kaley Twombly 21.48; 5th-Kloie Meyer 23.39
11-12: 1st-Faith Gentry 21.22; 2nd-Aya McPeak 23.07; 3rd-Taryn McMullen 23.65; 4th-Alexis Crawley 32.45; 5th-Darby Herlinger 34.03
15-18: 4th-Paige Mueller 49.39
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Porter Hillyer 32.98; 3rd-Jackson Jagels 33.26; 4th-Carter Bannister 36.15
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 26.96; 2nd-Hunter Durre 35.84; 3rd-Peyton Hoffman 36.10
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy 23.27
13-14: 1st-Gavin Vernon 50.96; 2nd-Parker Hoffman 1:15.72
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James 36.99; 2nd-Halle McPeak 37.96; 4th-Emerson Enneking 38.70; 5th-Vada Ross 40.02
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 24.87; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 26.08; 4th-Kloie Meyer 26.21; 5th-Kaley Twombly 32.12
11-12: 2nd-Harper Chandler 21.25; 3rd-Ali Krauter 21.57; 5th-Jaydee Seibenmorgen 24.70; 6th-Faith Gentry 24.84
13-14: 3rd-Kora Twombly 58.50; 4th-Brylie Williams 1:09.84
15-18: 5th-Paige Mueller 54.64
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 22.51; 3rd-Porter Hillyer 26.63
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy 22.27; 2nd-Quintin Pentlin 22.34
13-14: 1st-Parker Hoffman 1:00.93
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Lilah Aller 27.12; 2nd-Emmy Nigus 27.59; 4th-Annie Nigus 42.21
11-12: 1st-Harper Chandler 22.21; 2nd-Lena Delaney 27.64
13-14: 3rd-Evanny Crawley 57.45; 4th-Kora Twombly 57.81; 5th-Brylie Williams 1:10.27
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels 20.64; 2nd-Porter Hillyer 22.60; 3rd-Carter Bannister 25.51
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 20.30; 3rd-Hunter Durre 28.63; 4th-Jack Delaney 33.97; 5th-Colbin Bachman 38.46
11-12: 2nd-Quintin Pentlin 16.87; 3rd-Rennick Vernon 19.90; 4th-Malachi Crawley 29.06
13-14: 1st-Sean Gentry 31.54; 2nd-Braden Vernon 32.25; 3rd-Gavin Vernon 41.25; 4th-Parker Hoffman 48.12
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 24.77; 3rd-Reagan James 25.96; 4th-Lilah Aller 30.83; 5th-Emerson Enneking 32.53; 6th-Halle McPeak 33.21
9-10: 1st-Madeline Aller 16.90; 6th-Kaley Twombly 21.93
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 17.62; 2nd-Aya McPeak 18.20; 4th-Lena Delaney 19.60
13-14: 5th-Evanny Crawley 40.99
15-18: 4th-Paige Mueller 46.25
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 44.27; 3rd-Quinn Leahy 49.90
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 45.09; 2nd-Peyton Hoffman 49.51
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy 35.46; 3rd-Quintin Pentlin 41.19
13-14: 1st-Sean Gentry 1:19.18
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer 50.37; 3rd-Lilah Aller 1:04.51
9-10: 1st-Brenna Neibling 40.54; 2nd-Madeline Aller 40.97
11-12: 1st-Harper Chandler 37.17; 2nd-Ali Krauter 37.19; 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 37.75; 4th-Taryn McMullen 42.39; 5th-Lena Delaney 44.93; 6th-Faith Gentry 45.27
13-14: 2nd-Evanny Crawley 1:32.89
Boys Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:29.02
9-10: 1st-Peyton Hoffman, Hunter Durre, Colbin Bachman, Declan Kettler 1:47.36
11-12: 1st-Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Rennick Vernon 1:08.54
13-14: 1st-Braden Vernon, Gavin Vernon, Parker Hoffman, Sean Gentry 1:08.09
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Emmy Nigus, Lilah Aller, Reagan James, Adalyn Meyer 1:43.70; 2nd-Vada Ross, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus, Halle McPeak 2:27.72
9-10: 1st-Brenna Neibling, Kaley Twombly, Kloie Meyer 1:23.69; 3rd-Madeline Aller, Jaylee Bannister, Mila McPeak 1:35.08
11-12: 1st-Jaydee Seibenmorgen, Taryn McMullen, Ali Krauter, Harper Chandler 1:08.15; 6th-Faith Gentry, Lena Delaney, Darby Herlinger, Aya McPeak 1:29.45
15-18: 2nd-Evanny Crawley, Kora Twombly, Brylie Williams, Paige Mueller 1:19.41
