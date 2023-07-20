The Hiawatha Swim Team competed Saturday at the Sunflower League meet in Sabetha and several swimmers came home with ribbons.
Boys Medley Relay
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:36:57; 6th-Carter Bannister, Titus Kriewel, Kasen Patton, Jack Delaney 2:17:90
13-14: 3rd-Asher Leahy, Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin 1:26:06
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Emmy Nigus, Emerson Enneking 1:58:40; 5th-Lilah Aller, Annie Nigus, Rylee James 2:18:46
9-10: 3rd-Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller, Alivia Boyles, Jaylee Bannister 1:53:22
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter, Brenna Neibling, Lena Delaney, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 1:27:46
Boys Individual Medley
9-10: 2nd-Brody Nigus1:56:33
13-14: 4th-Jake Robidoux 1:39:42
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 2:21:01; 5th-Annie Nigus 3:08:56
9-10: Madeline Aller 2:04:65
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 1:38:02; 3rd-Brenna Neibling 1:44:81
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 6th-Titus Kriwiel 35:67
9-10: 1st-Jackson Jagels 23:70; 4th-Kasen Patton 28:53
11-12: 4th-Hunter Durre 31:00
13-14: 1st-Jake Robidoux 44:72; 4th-Asher Leahy 47:51; 5th-Quentin Pentlin 56:97
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Lilah Aller 25:15; 4th-Reagan James 26:81; 5th-Landynn Patton 27:53
11-12: 5th-Lena Delaney 23:52
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 4th-Carter Bannister 32:71
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 3rd-Reagan James 21:15; 4th-Landynn Patton 31:57
9-10: 4th-Madeline Aller 27:21
11-12: 3rd-Ali Krauter 22:65
13-14: 5th-Faith Gentry 57:50
Boys Butterfly
9-10: 1st-Brody Nigus 22:38; 2nd-Porter Hillyer 22:58
13-14: 4th-Quentin Pentlin 54:03
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 2nd-Lilah Aller 29:93; 3rd-Emmy Nigus 30:15; 5th-Annie Nigus 33:88; 6th-Emerson Enneking 35:77
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 3rd-Carter Bannister 22:84
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels 18:27; 4th-Porter Hillyer 19:72
11-12: 6th-Hunter Durre 26.89
13-14: 6th-Asher Leahy 36:96
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Reagan James 22:53; 3rd-Landynn Patton 23:13; 4th-Emerson Eneking 25:82; 6th-Lilah Aller 26:41
9-10: 6th-Alivia Boyles 21:00
11-12: 4th-Jaydee Siebenmorgen17:58
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Carter Bannister 49:37
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels 44:91; 3rd-Brody Nigus 44:93; 6th-Porter Hillyer 46:44
13-14: 3rd-Asher Leahy 1:26:25; 4th-Jake Robidoux 1:30:00
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Emmy Nigus 50:90
9-10: 2nd-Madeline Aller 47:44; 6th-Adalyn Meyer 53:88
11-12: 1st-Ali Krauter 37:01; 3rd-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 40:19; 4th-Brenna Neibling 40:41
Mixed Freestyle Relay
9-10: 2nd-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Porter Hillyer, Brody Nigus 1:19:47; 6th-Titus Kriewel, Jack Delaney, Carter Bannister, Kasen Patton 1:59:09
13-14: 3rd-Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin 1:07:32
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-(Setting a new Pool Record) Reagan James, Landynn Patton, Lilah Aller, Emmy Nigus 1:35:19; 4th-Rylee James, Emerson Enneking, Annie Nigus 2:07:15
9-10: 3rd-Adalyn Meyer, Madeline Aller, Jaylee Bannister,Alivia Boyles 1:30:90
11-12: 2nd-Ali Krauter, Lena Delaney, Jaydee Siebenmorgen, Brenna Neibling 1:12:50
