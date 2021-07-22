The Hiawatha Swim Team is finishing up its regular season and preparing for the Sunflower League meet on Saturday in Hiawatha.
Last Saturday, Hiawatha competed at Seneca with Sabetha also in attendance. Hiawatha placed third with Sabetha taking first and Seneca second.
Girls Results Medley Relay
9-10: 4- Kaley, Brenna, Nola, Jaydee, 1:44.10
13-14: 3-Kora, Evanny, Brylie, 1:39
15-18: 2-Kate, Emma, 1:10.59
Individual Medley 11-12: 3-Ava McPeak, 2:08.72
15-18: 1-Kate Madsen, 1:15.72
Back Stroke 9-10: 5-Kaley Twombly, 25.47
13-14: 4-Kora Twombly, 51.91
Breast Stroke 8 & Under: 5-Emersyn Nigus, 35.06
9-10: 5-Nola Boswell, 26.41
11-12: 6-Harper Chandler, 23.41
13-14: 5-Evanny Crawley, 1:01.13; 6-Brylie Williams, 1:10.72
15-18: 1-Kate Madsen, 36.75
Butterfly 8 & Under: 4-Emersyn Nigus, 39.06
9-10: 5-Nola Boswell, 27.25; 6-Brenna Neibling, 28.25
13-14: 1-Brylie Williams, 1:13.53
15-18: 2-Emma Boswell, 35.40
Freestyle 9-10: 4-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, 18:66; 5-Nola Boswell, 19:88
15-18: 2-Emma Boswell, 31.93
Extended Freestyle 8 & Under: 4-Emersyn Nigus, 1:10.22
9-10: 2-Jaydee Siebenmorgen, 42.28; 4-Lainey Lock, 57.53
13-14: 1-Evanny Crawley, 1:43.34; 2-Kora Twombly, 1:52.63; 3-Brylie Williams, 2:12.75
15-18: 1-Kate Madsen, 1:08.12; 2-Emma Boswell, 1:14.31
Freestyle Relay 9-10: 2-Jaydee, Lena, Leighton, Brenna, 1:21.66; 5-Nola, Lainey, Mila, Kaley, 1:42.25
11-12: 4-Harper, Faith, Aya, Saige, 1:19.84
13-14: 3-Evanny, Brylie, Kora, 1:24.78
Boys Results Medley Relay 8 & Under: 2-Kettler, Leahy, Nigus, Nigus, 2:03.78
11-12: 3-Leahy, Crawley, Pentlin, 1:50.32
13-14: 4-Geisendorf, Madsen, Hoffman, 1:34.85
15-18: 1-Jack, Aden, Gunner, Ethan, 58.31
Individual Medley
8 & Under: 1-Brody Nigus, 2:35.59; 2-Quinn Leahy, 2:35.78
15-18: 1-Aden Geisendorf, 1:17; 4-Gunner smith, 1:20.50
Back Stroke 8 & Under: 2-Declan Kettler, 26.68
9-10: 4-Hunter Durre, 36.44
11-12: 4-Asher Leahy, 25.16
13-14: 3-Eli Geisendorf, 1:02
15-18: 1-Jack Rosa, 32.38; 3-Ethan Pruitt, 40.78; 4-Ethan Henry, 41.47
Breast Stroke 13-14: 2-Alex Madsen, 41.38
15-18: 1-Aden Geisendorf, 35.87; 2-Ethan Henry, 37.62; 4-Ethan Pruitt, 46.16
Butterfly 8 & Under: 1-Declan Kettler, 24.88; 2-Brody Nigus, 25.19
9-10: 3-Peyton Hoffman, 25.62
11-12: 4-Quintin Pentlin, 30.50
13:14: 6-Parker Hoffman, 1:01.96
15-18: 1-Jack Rosa, 27.84; 4-Gunner Smith, 32.91
Freestyle 8 & Under: 1-Brody Nigus, 22.31
9-10: 6-Peyton Hoffman, 22.03
15-18: 2-Aden Geisendorf, 29.22; 3-Ethan Pruitt, 29.44; 5-Gunner Smith, 30.85; 6-Ethan Henry, 31.28
Extended Freestyle
8 & Under: 2-Declan Kettler, 46.72
9-10: 4-Hunter Durre, 1:04.66; 5-Jordan, 1:09.32
11-12: 3-Asher Leahy, 40.13
15-18: 1-Jack Rosa, 1:01.38
Freestyle Relay
8 & Under: 1-Brody, Quinn, Emersyn, Declan, 1:42.40
11-12: 4-Asher, Quintin, Alexis, 1:26.37
13-14: 4-Alex, Parker, Eli, 1:16.62
15-18: 1-Ethan, Aden, Gunner, Jack, 51.91
