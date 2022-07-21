The Hiawatha Swim Team wrapped up it's season with stellar performances at the Sunflower League Swim Meet at Marysville on Saturday. The meet host was Sabetha.
Boys Medley Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus, Porter Hillyer 1:55.68; 6th-Carter Bannister, Adalyn Meyer, Jackson Heiniger, Simon Heiniger 2:29.57
9-10: 3rd-Caleb Heiniger, Declan Kettler, Peyton Hofffman 1:46.01; 6th-Kasen Patton, Ben Geisendorf, Hunter Durre 2:26.70
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Rennick Vernon 1:35.57
13-14: 3rd-Braden Vernon, Gavin Vernon, Sean Gentry, Parker Hoffman 1:23.34
Girls Medley Relay
8 and Under: 3rd-Landynn Patton, Reagan James, Lilah Aller, Emerson Enneking 2:14.26
9-10: 5th-Jalee Bannister, Alivia Boyles, Mila McPeak 2:06.50
11-12: 3rd-Faith Gentry, Harper Chandler, Aya McPeak, Ali Krauter 1:30.87; 6th-Alexis Crawley, Ella Olson, Jenna Geisendorf, Jaydee Siebenmorgen 2:22.70
15-18: 3rd-Paige Mueller, Evanny Crawley, Kora Twombly 1:40.01
Boys Individual Medley
8 and Under: 2nd-Brody Nigus 2:12.02
9-10: 4th-Declan Kettler 2:12.57; 5th-Caleb Heiniger 2:17.84
13-14: 4th-Sean Gentry 1:35.51
Girls Individual Medley
8 and Under: 1st-Adalyn Meyer 2:28.77; 4th-Landynn Patton 2:34.15
9-10: 4th-Brenna Neibling 2:04.28
11-12: 5th-Ali Krauter 1:54.43; 6th-Aya McPeak 2:01.89
Boys Backstroke
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels 28.64; 6th-Jackson Heiniger 35.53
9-10: 2nd-Caleb Heiniger 28.52; 5th-Kasen Patton 32.35; 6th-Ben Geisendorf 32.67
11-12: 1st-Jake Robidoux 20.45 (New Pool Record); 4th-Asher Leahy 25.40; 5th-Rennick Vernon 26.01
Girls Backstroke
8 and Under: 2nd-Landynn Patton 28.90; 4th-Reagan James 35.70
9-10: 4th-Madeline 24.22
11-12: 5th-Faith Gentry 23.85
15-18: 5th-Paige Mueller 54.83
Boys Breast Stroke
8 and Under: Quinn Leahy 32.39 5th Place Porter Hillyer 33.60 6th Place
9-10: Declan Kettler 27.25 5th Place
13-14: Gavin Vernon 54.52 6th Place
Girls Breast Stroke
8 and Under: 5th-Emerson Enneking 37.56; 6th-Reagan James 37.82
9-10: 5th-Brenna Neibling 28.20
11-12: 6th-Ali Krauter 24.40
13-14: 6th-Kora Twombly 1:04.09
15-18: 4th-Paige Mueller 1:01.25
Top Videos
Boys Butterfly
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 25.09; 3rd-Porter Hillyer 28.81; 5th-Jackson Heiniger 30.84; 6th-Quinn Leahy 30.82
9-10: 1st-Declan Kettler 27.47; 5th-Caleb Heiniger 29.01; 6th-Peyton Hoffman 30.17
11-12: 5th-Quintin Pentlin 27.82
13-14: 5th-Parker Hoffman 1:07.08
Girls Butterfly
8 and Under: 3rd-Landynn Patton 31.60; 4th-Adalyn Meyer 31.5 4th Place
9-10: 3rd-Kloie Meyer 25.89
11-12: 6th-Harper Chandler 23.02; 2nd-Lena Delaney 27.64
13-14: 4th-Kora Twombly 1:02.64
Boys Freestyle
8 and Under: 2nd-Jackson Jagels 22.63; 5th-Quinn Leahy 25.03
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 15.81
Girls Freestyle
8 and Under: 5th-Reagan James 26.00
9-10: 4th-Madeline Aller 19.26; 6th-Kaley Twombly 21.93
11-12: 5th-Jaydee Siebenmorgen 18.65
Boys Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 1st-Brody Nigus 46.46; 6th-Jackson Heiniger 56.02
9-10: 6th-Kasen Patton 1:00.44
11-12: 2nd-Jake Robidoux 38.40; 3rd-Asher Leahy 41.12
13-14: 5th-Sean Gentry 1:25.69; 6th-Braden Vernon 1:28.17
Girls Extended Freestyle
8 and Under: 4th-Adalyn Meyer 1:03.06
9-10: 4th-Brenna Neibling 46.13; 5th-Madeline Aller 46.32
11-12: 4th-Ali Krauter 40.53
13-14: 3rd-Evanny Crawley 1:44.53
Boys Free Relay
8 and Under: 1st-Jackson Jagels, Porter Hillyer, Quinn Leahy, Brody Nigus 1:34.34 (New Pool Record); 6th-Jackson Heiniger, Carter Bannister, Simon Heiniger 2:12.48
9-10: 3rd-Caleb Heiniger, Hunter Durre, Kasen Patton, Peyton Hoffman 1:42.63
11-12: 2nd-Asher Leahy, Quintin Pentlin, Rennick Vernon, Jake Robidoux 1:16.51
13-14: 4th-Braden Vernon, Parker Hoffman, Gavin Vernon, Sean Gentry 1:12.09
Girls Free Relay
8 and Under: 2nd-Adalyn Meyer, Reagan James, Lilah Aller, Landynn Patton 1:49.20
9-10: 3rd-Madeline Aller, Kaley Twombly, Brenna Neibling 1:27.69
11-12: 3rd-Ali Krauter, Jaydee Seibenmorgen, Aya McPeak, Harper Chandler, 1:16.13
15-18: 3rd-Paige Mueller, Evanny Crawley, Kora Twombly 1:22.77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.